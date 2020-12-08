SwimShow and NuORDER Partner to Deliver Industry Celebrated Virtual Swim, Beach and Resort Tradeshow

SwimShow has joined forces with leading B2B wholesale e-commerce platform NuORDER to power its virtual tradeshow, leveraging state of the art technology for an enhanced and integrated online experience

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- SwimShow and wholesale e-commerce platform NuORDER have partnered to launch a virtual swim tradeshow, which will debut on January 11 and run through March 11, 2021 for an 8-week buying period. NuORDER's interactive content and commerce platform will connect brands, designers, buyers and retailers on a global scale offering greater efficiency and enhanced discovery for show participants. The partnership further cements the industry's adoption of digital practices bringing together NuORDER's technology and cutting edge approach towards wholesale e-commerce with SwimShow's premier network to power the exhibition.

"I am thrilled to partner with and bring the NuORDER team on board with their amazing digital platform," said Judy Stein, Executive Director of Swimwear Association of Florida (SAF), the parent organization of SwimShow. "Their B2B platform is an elevated approach to virtual showrooms….it's buying and selling reimagined!"

NuORDER's extensive network of thousands of premium brands and over 500,000 retailers paired with SwimShow's stellar legacy in the swimwear industry will create a new standard in the market. SwimShow's highly curated marketplace and community of buyers, designers, manufacturers and industry leaders will come together in the digital realm to connect and transact. Brands will be able to tap into NuORDER's advanced digital capabilities, including custom digital catalogs, line sheets, in-platform ordering and the latest interactive 360 degree Virtual Showroom technology, to more accurately tell their brand story and virtually present new collections. The design of the platform innately creates new efficiencies, moments of discovery and ways to connect, allowing buyers to do business through category and price point search functionalities, curated content and relevant product recommendations, and in-platform order placement.

"We admire SwimShow's unwavering commitment to the industry and are honored to be their partner to power the digital transformation of the show," said Heath Wells, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of NuORDER. "This is just the beginning of digital shows and we are excited to explore the possibilities with our new partner."

As the premier global resource for swimwear, resort-wear, beachwear, lifestyle and accessories, SwimShow's commitment as an industry leader is elevated and optimized and will continue to evolve through the collaborative partnership with NuORDER.

About the Swimwear Association of Florida:

Founded in 1982, the Swimwear Association of Florida (SAF) produces and organizes SwimShow, the industry's most celebrated and established exhibition worldwide. Located at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the event features over 2,500 lines, attracts thousands of attendees and is recognized as a global industry leader in trends, news and business transactions. For more information, please visit www.swimshow.com

About NuORDER:

NuORDER is the leading wholesale e-commerce platform. Brands use NuORDER to deliver a seamless, more collaborative wholesale process, where buyers can browse products, plan assortments and make smarter buys in real-time. The NuORDER platform was engineered with flexibility and scale in mind processing over $35B in GMV. It empowers businesses of all sizes with enterprise-level technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices globally; NuORDER connects more than 3,000 brands and 500,000 retailers, helping them grow and win together. For more information, please visit www.nuorder.com

