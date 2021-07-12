SweetWater Brewing Company Announces West Coast Expansion With New Colorado Brewery and Opening of Sweetwater Mountain Taphouse at Denver International Airport

Nation's 11th Largest Craft Brewery, SweetWater, Fuels Heady Hops and Good Vibes Coast to Coast

ATLANTA, GA, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC ("SweetWater") today announced its plans to open a new, full-service brewery, production facility, taproom, and restaurant in Colorado - allowing SweetWater to pursue major expansion plans across the U.S. and into the West Coast. The opening of this new brewery marks a major milestone in expanding the availability of SweetWater's tasty brews and 420 spirit throughout the state of Colorado and will propel the 11th largest craft brewery in America into the backyards, fishing boats and coolers of the Western U.S.

Furthering its availability with Colorado beer lovers and travelers, the leading craft brewery has also announced the opening of the SweetWater Mountain Taphouse in Concourse B at the Denver International Airport, in partnership with Concessions International, LLC (CI). This will be SweetWater's second airport bar location in the U.S., outside of the SweetWater Last Call Bar and Grill located in its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, also a partnership with CI. Opening the week of July 12 at the high-traffic Denver International Airport, the full-service bar and restaurant will provide travelers with a relaxed space to enjoy some delicious grub and crack open the perfect pre-flight brew before flying to their next destination.

"This exciting expansion with the opening of this state-of-the-art brewery in Colorado and SweetWater Mountain Taphouse at the Denver International Airport truly brings things full circle. This is where our team's brewing careers began nearly 30 years ago when we began washing kegs back in 1992 at Boulder Brewing Company while attending University of Colorado," said Freddy Bensch, founder and CEO of SweetWater. "The general vibe throughout Colorado aligns perfectly with who we are as a brand and SweetWater's passion for the great outdoors, embracing a 420 lifestyle and our motto - Don't Float the Mainstream! We have a lot of respect for the beers and brewers from Colorado and look forward to raising a glass in this great state. There's not a more perfect location to expand our brand and help grow the reach of our heady, high-quality brews with beer drinkers throughout the West Coast."

The latest SweetWater Colorado brewery will produce cans and kegs of all the core, award-winning brews within the brand's refreshing line of beers, including its flagship 420 Extra Pale Ale and H.A.Z.Y. IPA, as well as specialty beers brewed specifically for West Coast markets.

The Georgia-based craft brewery will soon begin producing and pouring its high-quality, always-fresh beers for West Coast drinkers within the expansive 32,450 square foot space, which previously housed Red Truck Brewing Company and Fort Collins Brewing, located at 1020 E Lincoln Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524. Each employee currently working at the facility will be offered roles at SweetWater's innovative brewery, and additional jobs will also be created for people who have a passion for fresh beer and having a good time. In addition, SweetWater will honor all existing contracts with brewers who are currently using the facility to brew up their own specialty beers. Laird Mulderink, General Manager of Operations, will continue to run the facility under SweetWater.

Joining Laird from the SweetWater team in Atlanta to assist in the transition, expansion, and re-opening will be Brewmaster, Mark Medlin, VP of Hospitality, Steve Farace, CMO Brian Miesieski, and founder Freddy Bensch.

The Western U.S. brewery will undergo an extensive renovation that will include operational enhancements to the brewing and packaging areas, an overall facelift for the taproom and restaurant as well as upgrades to the decor, creating a welcoming and laid-back environment that will allow local beer drinkers and employees to enjoy raising a glass in an updated space that reflects SweetWater's outdoor-forward lifestyle.

The SweetWater Mountain Taphouse at the Denver International Airport will offer beer lovers a selection of fresh, tasty, ice-cold brews, a full bar as well as a menu of classic pub grub such as burgers, wings, and salads. Travelers can enjoy SweetWater's laid back vibe within the new location - the ideal spot to grab a frosty brew or delicious meal when passing through the airport while overlooking a custom mural in the space, showcasing Colorado's breathtaking outdoor views and putting them right into a relaxed, 420-lifestyle mentality before they head on to their next adventure.

The opening of the exciting new facility and airport bar support SweetWater's continued investment and emphasis on growing its brand in the Centennial State. Earlier this year, SweetWater announced the launch of its refreshing brews in Colorado, which brought the craft brewery into its furthest western market to date - introducing its signature, tasty beers into bars, restaurants, and other select establishments throughout the state. With the expansion into Colorado, SweetWater's award-winning lineup of year-round, seasonal, and specialty beers are now available in 34 states, plus Washington, D.C.

About SweetWater Brewing Company:

SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto "Don't Float the Mainstream!" In 2020, SweetWater was acquired by Aphria Inc., now Tilray, Inc. (TSX: TLRY and Nasdaq: TLRY), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Company celebrated 24 years of heady brews in 2021 and is the 11th largest craft brewery in the nation, according to Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes 420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, G13 IPA, High Light, Goin' Coastal IPA, Broken Coast BC Lager, and SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate-pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, 420 Strain Series and progressive barrel-aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.

SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting the conservation of some of the nation's most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews.

Visit SweetWater Brewery – located at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta – for tours of the main brewery, and pints and bites in the newly renovated taproom and restaurant. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company and brewery hours, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com. Follow SweetWater Brewing Company on Twitter/Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and become a fan at facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew.

