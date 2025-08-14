Sweetening Back-to-School: HARIBO's World of Phantasia Brings Imagination, Candy and a Cause to Toronto

Proceeds from every bag of candy sold during the Phantasia experience at the Eaton Centre support SickKids

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - This August, HARIBO is bringing a fantastical world of imagination to life at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre with The World of Phantasia, an immersive pop-up experience inspired by HARIBO's newly launched Phantasia candy in Canada – just in time for back-to-school season. More than just a sweet escape, the activation will directly support The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Canada's most research-intensive hospital and the largest centre dedicated to improving children's health in the country. For every bag of HARIBO candy purchased at the activation, all proceeds will go to support the Child Life Program at SickKids – helping kids and families cope with the challenges of hospitalization through play, education, and emotional support.

From August 19 to 24, visitors can step into HARIBO's World of Phantasia – a vibrant, candy-coloured universe filled with interactive drawing stations, colourful displays, and family friendly activities. Visitors can enjoy free candy samples, and have the chance to design their own Phantasia creature, brought to life through AI technology. It's a sweet and imaginative way to kick off the back-to-school season.

"We're thrilled to offer families a space where imagination and kindness collide," said Mareike Temmen, Head of Marketing at HARIBO. "The World of Phantasia celebrates creativity, community, and giving back – all core to the HARIBO spirit. We're proud to support SickKids and help make a difference in the lives of children and their families, especially through the Child Life Program, which brings joy and comfort during some of their toughest moments."

SickKids Patient Ambassadors are invited to attend the activation and experience its magic, while celebrating the meaningful impact each donation makes.

"Partnerships like this help bring joy to children while raising crucial funds for the future of children's health and wellbeing," said Julie Garcia Sjogrim, Vice President, Corporate & Community Partnerships at SickKids Foundation. "We're grateful to HARIBO for their commitment to supporting the Child Life Program, which plays such an important role in the patient experience."

The activation comes at a time when families are gearing up for a new school year, making it the perfect opportunity to enjoy some last-minute fun, connect with community, and do good.

Whether you're grabbing a treat for your child's lunchbox or looking for a feel-good weekend activity, HARIBO's World of Phantasia is a must-visit experience for families to close off the summer!

Event Details:

Where: CF Toronto Eaton Centre (Level 2, near Alo)

When: August 19–24, 2025 (mall hours)

Free entry – candy available for purchase with proceeds to SickKids

About HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummy candy, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Through our fun and delicious treats, which are available in more than 120 countries, we seek to bring people together and celebrate moments of childlike happiness.

Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name, Hans Riegel, and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We now employ nearly 7,000 colleagues and operate across 33 locations and 16 production sites in 11 countries. We remain a proudly independent business, free of shareholder pressure, so we can make decisions for the long-term and keep making the world a little happier for decades to come.

About SickKids Foundation

SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and has raised more than $3 billion since 1972. Thanks to the generosity of the community, it is the largest charitable funder of child health care, research and learning in Canada. This incredible philanthropy has helped fuel advancements in paediatric health and contributed to SickKids' Newsweek ranking as one of the top two specialized paediatric hospitals in the world for four consecutive years. In 2025, the Foundation joins the Hospital in celebrating 150 Years Strong. Join the celebration at SickKids150.com.

