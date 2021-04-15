Sweet Earth Featured in Woman's World Magazine and Provides Update on Bioavailability Research

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been featured in the Healthy Living section of Woman's World1 magazine, America's leading health and fitness tabloid / portal for women over fifty years of age. The article, which is featured in the April 12, 20212 issue of Woman's World Magazine highlights the potential benefits of using CBD Hydrating Oat & Honey Facial Cleanser for dry eye syndrome ("DES"). The Company has seen a significant increase in sales of its facial cleansers since the article.

The Healthy Living article is a treatment-focused synopsis of a patient, who was recommended by a friend, to apply Sweet Earth's facial cleanser as a natural remedy to alleviate severe dry syndrome symptoms3. Over the next several months the patient's symptoms began to subside, and she is now symptom free. According to Healthline4 and Weedmaps5, CBD is scientifically known to provide relieve and benefits for inflammation, including areas around the eye; however, it's potential benefits for DES have yet to be researched. The Company will commence a study in the near future to better understand its product's benefits for DES.

Sweet Earth is a farm-to-shelf company emphasizing the value of research, as highlighted in its February 16, 2021 news release on bioavailability studies and product development with NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Limited, an accredited laboratory located in Burlington, Ontario. The Company's current study, "Skin Redeemability for Body Creams" specifically tests the bioavailability, safety, and efficacy of its lotions by better understanding permeability.

Chris Cooper, CFO of Sweet Earth, commented, "We are very excited about the positive exposure of from the Woman's World magazine article and have already seen a significant positive impact on sales. We are equally encouraged by the positive feedback from the growing number of product users. It is fortunate that our previous and ongoing research appears to display positive user results."

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com.

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation.

In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD cigarettes that are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com

