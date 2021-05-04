Sweet Earth Acquires Rights for Pure America Hemp Brand and Enters Into Manufacturing Agreement With Pure Products LLC

(CSE: SE)

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a binding Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with Pure Products LLC (the "Pure Products") for the marketing, manufacturing, and sales of cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp cigarettes. The Company had previously announced it was marketing under its wholly owned brand name, "Sweet Earth Smooth1".

After the announcement, demand for the Sweet Earth Smooth cigarettes greatly exceeded expected demand and the Company subsequently completed upgrades to its online shopping portal www.sweetearthsmooth.com to accommodate orders. The cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG") and is completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives.

The Company has been working closely with Pure Products for the development of Sweet Earth's Original and Menthol flavored CBD cigarettes. Sweet Earth and Pure Products (collectively, the "Partners") became aware that Sweet Earth maintained a superior marketing platform and online presence, whereas Pure Products is a pioneer of hemp cigarettes and a leading US manufacturer of high-end CBD cigarettes. During collaboration, the Partners concluded that it would be in both parties' interest to move forward with an Agreement.

Under terms of the Agreement, Sweet Earth is to acquire the rights to sell and distribute Pure Products' proprietary brand, Pure America Hemp, which is also sold online and has the same characteristics and quality as Sweet Earth's brand. Conversely, Pure Products is a pioneer of CBD hemp cigarette manufacturing with the capacity to meeting increased demand. Both Sweet Earth and Pure Products emphasize research, Sweet Earth's focus is on bioavailability efficacy while Pure Products focuses on manufacturing efficiency. Pure Products is to become Sweet Earths' exclusive manufacture of CBD hemp cigarettes.

Sweet Earth has purchased inventory from Pure America Hemp and will sell both brands, Sweet Earth Smooth and Pure America Hemp on its portal. The following signature products will continue to be offered:

Original: Enjoyable flavour of hemp cigarette without any infused flavour. Menthol: Menthol is crushed into the filter and can be released with a gentle squeeze of the filter. Lemon Haze: Lemon Haze flower cigarettes have a distinct lemon and citrusy aroma and are produced from the Lemon Haze hemp strain. Clove: Infused with flavourful real clove spice giving the taste of authentic Indian chai.

Chris Cooper, CFO of Sweet Earth, commented, "The partnership with Pure Products is a natural alliance of two industry leaders; we will assume the role of branding, marketing, and sales, while our partner focuses on manufacturing and quality control. The Partners will also work closely on the creation of new proprietary flavours and bioavailability efficacy."

Steve Ross, CEO and Founding Partner of Pure Products, commented, "We chose to partner with Sweet Earth because of its leading marketing capability. The American tobacco industry is a S50.9bn sector that is experiencing pressure from nicotine free CBD cigarettes. We wanted to align our company with a future leader, which is why we choose Sweet Earth."

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com.

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation.

In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD that cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com

