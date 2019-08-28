SweeGen Launches BESTEVIA® TASTE SOLUTIONS

Enhanced Portfolio Saves Time and Cost in Product Development Cycle

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- SweeGen, a nature-based sweetener company, announced the launch of its advanced stevia-based sugar reduction platform, BESTEVIA® TASTE SOLUTIONS. Product manufacturers will find the enhanced portfolio valuable in saving time and cost during their product development cycle. The platform is label friendly, nature-based, non-GMO, and cost competitive.

SweeGen previously built a distinctive non-GMO stevia platform and now enters a new business of product development for – amongst others - dairy, beverage, nutrition and confectionary with BESTEVIA® TASTE SOLUTIONS.

The company's portfolio and expanded services provide clients with more options for delivering a full-taste experience for sugar reduced food and beverages with a sweetness profile and mouthfeel of sugar-made products.

"Our clients are faced with challenges in formulating reduced sugar products without compromising taste. SweeGen has the product development expertise and creative building blocks to provide solutions. We are excited to introduce our BESTEVIA® TASTE SOLUTIONS which offers the sweet taste experience consumers prefer," said Shari Mahon, senior vice president of product development.

Mahon explains, "This platform enables my team and our clients to work together even closer. It is built on a strong stevia foundation, and is enhanced with our creative building blocks to provide a custom blended solution that delivers best tasting products."

About SweeGen

SweeGen, a nature-based sweetener company, develops, produces, and distributes non-GMO sweeteners to the food, flavor, beverage, nutrition, and pharmaceutical industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, dedicated manufacturing capacity, and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information, please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen's website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Bestevia® Taste Solutions. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of Sweegen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of Sweegen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. Sweegen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

