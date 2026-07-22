Sweat and Tonic Expands to Yorkville this October with Toronto's First High-Capacity Group Strength Training Studio

Since opening its first location in 2019, S&T has rapidly grown as a leader in fitness and wellness. In 2023, it expanded to The Well™ with the addition of Tonic Spa, its wellness and recovery hub. The momentum continued in 2025 with the launch of Reformd, the world's highest-capacity Lagree studio, and The Lab, its first dedicated HYROX group training space. Today, offering more than 600 classes each week and having welcomed over 3.3 million bookings since 2019, it's the second-highest attended group fitness studio out of 3,500 total studio locations world-wide who operate with Mariana Tek.1

The new 18,000 sq.ft. space in Yorkville will add another 300 classes weekly across their next generation immersive ride studio, heated yoga and Pilates studio, a boutique Reformd studio, and their newest addition - Toronto's first high-capacity group strength training studio - all under their premium, hospitality-driven, come-as-you-are experience.

"Our mission is to bring the best of fitness and wellness under one roof. We've created the most comprehensive group fitness and wellness offering in Canada, and each new location has become an opportunity for us to continue elevating the guest experience, deliver what's important to our community, and provide even more value to our members that can't be found anywhere else," said David Ingram, Founder of Sweat and Tonic. "We're evolving with our guests, and staying ahead on the science of fitness and longevity. We've created a space that reflects the distinction of the neighbourhood with elevated design details and expanded amenities, and adding to our offerings a unique training experience that brings together the community and connection of group classes, with focused strength training that we know is so critical to improving healthspan and overall well-being."

Strength Studio

Designed as the highest capacity group strength training experience in the city, the evolved concept features 48 spots, comprised of 12 workout pods with premium Rogue weight racks and Keiser cable equipment, state-of-the-art AV, an elevated instructor platform and integrated digital instruction screens - all driven by the expert coaching, programming, and signature energy that has become synonymous with the brand.



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1 2025 total attendance as tracked and awarded by global class booking platform, Xplor Mariana Tek

Ride Studio

The Ride studio at Yorkville is designed to take the immersive indoor cycling experience to new heights, with 55 Technogym bikes, custom floor-to-ceiling lighting and sound system, and an advanced 300-inch integrated LED mirror display to create a full multi-sensory experience that transcends the boundaries of fitness, entertainment, and performance.

Yoga & Pilates Studio

The state-of-the-art infrared-heated Yoga & Pilates Studio will offer their full suite of yoga, Pilates, mobility, breathwork, meditation, and restorative programming, featuring custom chromotherapy lighting, 45 mats on tiered levels, and an elevated instructor platform to provide enhanced guest visibility throughout the studio.

Reformd - A Lagree Studio by S&T

The new location will also be home to Reformd, Sweat and Tonic's Lagree Method studio. Known for its low-impact, high-intensity approach to strength, endurance, and core conditioning, the studio will feature 17 Mega Pro Megaformers, immersive chromotherapy lighting, and its signature instructor platform. Reformd's flagship location at The Well has become one of the highest attended Lagree studios in the world with over 106,000 attendees since opening its doors in June 2025.

A community hub to recharge and connect

The 11 Yorkville Avenue location will also include Tonic Bar, S&T's in-house smoothie bar and healthy bites cafe. Guests can plug in and kick back in Tonic House, its members' lounge, co-working space, and multi-faceted event venue amidst a view of neighbourhood landmarks, including the historic Yorkville Fire Hall, Toronto Public Library, and the Four Seasons Hotel.

Guests will have complimentary access to enhanced recovery amenities unique to this location - contrast therapy suites featuring custom-built, dual infrared and electric high-heat saunas and cold plunge tubs - in both women's and men's changing rooms.

"We're incredibly grateful to have supported our guests through their wellness journeys over the last six years, and for our team who dedicate 364 days a year to creating exceptional guest experiences," said David Ingram. "Every aspect of S&T is meticulously designed and built to support our guests in all areas their health and longevity - cardiovascular health, strength training, conditioning, mobility, restoration, recovery, nutrition, and community connection - all while providing the complimentary amenities and friction-free access they've come to know and expect, including our no commitment, price-protected memberships and universal credit system that enable access to all studios and locations under one ecosystem. We're very excited to be joining such an iconic neighbourhood and to be able to call Yorkville another home for our one-of-a-kind community to sweat, recover, and connect."

Access to the pre-opening sale opens on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9 AM (ET). Guests can sign-up to receive advanced notice of exclusive pre-opening offers and promotions.

High res renderings available for download here.

About Sweat and Tonic

Sweat, recover, connect: Sweat and Tonic (S&T) brings the best of boutique fitness and wellness under one roof. S&T is Toronto's leading fitness and wellness hub, offering the widest collection of group fitness classes in Canada. From complimentary full-service amenities and an unparalleled range of yoga, Pilates, HIIT, indoor cycling, HYROX, and Lagree Megaformer classes powered by top-of-the-line fitness equipment, custom-programmed lighting, immersive projection screens and state-of-the-art sound systems, to premium spa, recovery and high-tech biohacking amenities - every aspect of S&T has been designed to deliver a best-in-class experience with a hospitality approach. With premium spa facilities, café, and bar offerings, members can recharge, recover, and reignite. Tonic House, the multi-functional lounge, workspace and event venue, inspires collaboration and innovation.

Since opening in 2019, S&T has innovated and expanded state-of-the art classes across multiple channels: In-studio, Sweat in the Park, Sweat Live, Sweat on Demand, and Sweat on the Roof – a one-of-a-kind, outdoor rooftop fitness studio in the heart of downtown Toronto.

In spring 2023, S&T opened its first international sister location, Silver Springs, a boutique yoga and Pilates oasis in the heart of Los Angeles, and opened its second location in Toronto at The Well in December 2023. S&T expanded the brand in June 2025 with a new concept studio, Reformd - the world's largest-capacity Lagree studio, and will be bringing a new location in Toronto's prestigious Yorkville neighbourhood in 2026. S&T was the recipient of the 2023 Mariana Tek Lasting Community Award, 2023 ClassPass Best Studio Award, and the Mariana Tek Best of Boutique Fitness Awards for 2024 and 2025, recognizing the highest studio attendance and commitment to innovation and excellence.

sweatandtonic.com

SOURCE Sweat and Tonic

For further information, please contact: Megan van der Baars, VDB Communications, [email protected]

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