Swarmio Media Signs Telco Distribution Agreement with WestBridge Telecom, Targeting MENA's 377 Million Gamers

WestBridge Telecom to Distribute Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform to its Telco Partners in Revenue Share Arrangement

WestBridge Telecom is a US-based wholesale carrier whose mission is to help operators increase their ARPU by offering innovative products and tailored solutions in the areas of Voice, SMS, Fintech, VAS, Esports & Gaming.



Swarmio and WestBridge Telecom have entered into an agreement whereby WestBridge will distribute Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its telco clients in the MENA region, the fastest-growing gaming market in the world with an estimated 377 million gamers.



Revenues generated from monthly subscriptions to the Ember platform will be split between Swarmio, WestBridge Telecom, and participating telcos.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with WestBridge Telecom ("WestBridge") a wholesale provider of telecommunications products and services to telcos in the US, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. According to the terms of the Agreement, WestBridge will distribute Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its telco clients in the MENA region, with subscription revenues to be split between Swarmio, WestBridge, and participating telcos.

The MENA region is a priority market for Swarmio as it is currently the fastest growing gaming market in the world , with an estimated 377 million gamers, comparable in size to Europe (386 million gamers) and larger than the US (210 million gamers). The MENA gaming market is currently valued at $1.78 billion and is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025 , with most of this growth attributable to gamers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt .

"This partnership with WestBridge Telecom is another key milestone for Swarmio, in that it will introduce our Ember platform to more gamers in the MENA region," commented Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio. "MENA is a priority for Swarmio due to the rapid growth of its gaming market, and the fact that gamers in the Middle East and North Africa have previously been under-served by game publishers and digital content providers due to a lack of access to traditional bank accounts and credit cards. With our e-wallet and Direct Carrier Billing payment channels, Swarmio is finally able to serve this booming gaming community."

Elie Jeitani, CEO of WestBridge Telecom commented: "By partnering with Swarmio, WestBridge Telecom is strengthening our commitment to bringing valuable add-on products and services to our telco clients and partners. Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform is a product that our telco clients will find extremely valuable as it will help them attract and maintain customers while increasing their ARPU. We are pleased to be working with Swarmio and we look forward to launching the Ember platform in territories across the MENA region in future."

Swarmio's Ember platform is a SaaS-based product that gives gamers access to an ultra-low-latency playing experience, exclusive competitive challenges and tournaments, unique digital content and products, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store, and gamer e-wallet. Crucially, Ember enables gamers to purchase in-game digital content and other digital products inside the platform using alternative payment channels including gamer e-wallet and Direct Carrier Billing (DCB). This is especially important in markets such as the MENA region, where credit card penetration is low and 67% of adults remain unbanked or underbanked .

Swarmio deploys its Ember platform to gamers in global markets via partnerships with telecom operators, enabling telcos to tap into the $200 billion global gaming market and increase their ARPU. Ember also enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited.

About WestBridge Telecom

WestBridge Telecom is a US 499 licensed international carrier with a global footprint operating a state-of-the-art network facility in Miami. The company's mission is to help operators increase their ARPU by offering tailored solutions in the areas of Voice, SMS, Fintech, VAS, Esports and Gaming.

With a strong network presence and expertise in the Middle East and North Africa, WestBridge has become one of the main aggregators of innovative solutions to operators in the MENA region and a strong partner for any ICT company desiring to enter that market. For more information about WestBridge, please visit www.wbtele.com.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

