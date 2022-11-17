Swarmio Media Provides Key Performance Indicators for its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

The Company Reports Strong User Base Growth, Healthy Conversion Rates and Higher Than Anticipated Monthly User Spend

Swarmio is focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform, Ember, via its telecommunications partners.

The Company has partnered with several of the largest telcos in Asia and North Africa , which are offering Ember to their customers as an add-on service to increase ARPU. Revenues generated inside the platform are split between Swarmio and its telco partners.

Early data indicates 38% monthly growth in user base over the past 6 months, and a 4.18% conversion rate from visitor to paying user.

Average monthly user spend inside the platform based on one of Swarmio's initial telco partnerships is USD $53.50 .

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, is pleased to provide shareholders with Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") and other key metrics based on data collected over the pasts six months. As previously disclosed, Swarmio is growing its user base by partnering with telecommunications companies ("telcos") that are offering the Ember platform as an add-on service to customers to increase average revenue per user (ARPU). Revenues generated from the sale of digital content, subscriptions and other microtransactions inside the Ember platform are split between Swarmio and its telco partners.

Data collected from these initial partnerships indicates that Swarmio's Ember platform is successfully converting visitors to paying users, and that efforts to monetize users have been successful.

According to the results from early analysis of existing telco partnerships:

To date Swarmio has hosted more than 2,000 events across the Ember platform, with more than 53,000 gamers participating in 30,000 matches across 11 countries.

Swarmio has reached 24.46 million gamers via tournaments and influencer campaigns. In most cases, Swarmio's telco partners absorb the cost associated with promoting the Ember platform to gamers.

Ember's user base has grown on average by 38% every month over the past 6 months across all operating platforms. Swarmio expects this user base to continue to grow exponentially as new telco partnerships are established.

Ember's conversion rate from visitor to registered user has been 18.8%.

Ember's conversion rate from visitor to paying user is higher than the industry average at 4.18%.

Efforts to monetize Ember's user base have proved successful. Average monthly spend inside the platform based on one of Swarmio's initial telco partnerships is USD $53.50 per user, much higher than the Company anticipated. As previously disclosed, Swarmio recently partnered with digital content provider UniPin, which is providing an unlimited inventory of digital content and products that gamers can purchase and redeem instantly in Ember's online store using direct top-up and direct carrier billing (DCB) payment channels. This monthly user spend data is based on a telco partnership in which payment integration for UniPin's inventory was not yet fully enabled, which led to several days where there was little or no inventory for gamers to purchase. Swarmio expects monthly user spend to increase once these payment integration channels are fully enabled across all its existing telco partnerships, which the Company anticipates will occur in mid-December.

"Early results from our initial partnerships are extremely promising and prove that our monetization strategy is effective," stated Swarmio CEO Vijai Karthigesu. "These strong results are helping us to form new partnerships with additional telcos around the world, and we expect these results will be repeated as our user base continues to grow. Additionally, our partnership with digital content provider UniPin allows us to provide users with unlimited access to popular digital content and product lines such as skins, accessories, and upgrades, which they can purchase inside the platform using direct top-up and direct carrier billing payment channels. As we continue to expand and fully enable automatic payment integration across all operating platforms, we expect our revenues from transaction and payment processing fees to increase as well."

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTCQB: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

