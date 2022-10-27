Swarmio Media Partners with Leading Entertainment Enabler UniPin, Allowing Gamers to Purchase In-Game Content Directly Through Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

Partnership Unlocks Significant Revenue Growth Potential for Swarmio and UniPin, Eliminates Inventory Bottlenecks for Swarmio, and Introduces UniPin to Gamers in New and Growing Markets

Universal Pin ("UniPin") is the world's leading digital enabler for online games and digital products, facilitating 200,000+ daily transactions across 10,000+ game titles in 30+ countries.





Direct incorporation of UniPin's digital products including digital skins, upgrades and accessories into the Ember platform allows UniPin to expand its market presence to Swarmio's end users.





Gives Ember users unlimited access to in-game digital content and streamlines the purchasing mechanism for gamers, closing the gap between UniPin and gamers in untapped new markets.





Allows Swarmio to act as a payment aggregator for in-game digital content in under-served gaming markets such as Asia , Africa , the Middle East and LATAM, placing Swarmio directly into the USD $67 billion+ in-game digital content value chain.





Revenue share agreement unlocks considerable revenue growth potential for both Swarmio and UniPin.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, and Universal Pin ("UniPin"), the world's leading enabler of digital content for online games and digital products, today announce a partnership (the "Partnership") whereby UniPin will enable its in-game digital content to be purchased directly in Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform. The in-game digital content, which includes in-game accessories, skins and other digital products, will be made available for gamers to purchase in the Ember platform via direct top-up mechanism, using various payment channels such as credit card, gamer e-wallet and direct carrier billing (DCB). This synergistic partnership creates multiple benefits to Swarmio, UniPin and Ember platform users, outlined below.

Benefits to Ember Platform Users:

Gamers using the Ember platform will now enjoy a more streamlined direct top-up purchasing experience when buying in-game digital content. This Partnership enables gamers to buy in-game digital content directly from the Ember platform's online store and simultaneously redeem it in their chosen games, eliminating extra validation steps such as entering a PIN or code. A shorter and faster paying mechanism enables gamers to return to their game within a split second, creating a seamless purchasing and playing experience. With E-wallet and direct carrier billing (DCB) widely accepted as a mode of payment for the direct-top up mechanism, gamers also have more payment options to choose from.

Benefits to UniPin and Swarmio:

The combination of UniPin's direct top-up service and Swarmio's aggregation service of e-wallet and DCB channels eliminates extra steps in the payment settlement process for in-game digital content and allows UniPin to tap into new and promising gaming markets, specifically Asia, Africa, the Middle East and LATAM. These markets have previously been under-served by game publishers and digital content providers due to gamers in these regions having limited access to traditional bank accounts and/or credit cards.

The direct incorporation of UniPin's products into the Ember platform also allows Swarmio to benefit from an unlimited and steady supply of fresh in-game digital content, eliminating previous inventory bottlenecks and upfront costs.

Both Swarmio and UniPin expect this Partnership to unlock significant revenue growth potential, as revenues generated from the sale of UniPin's in-game digital content through Swarmio's aggregation services in the Ember platform are subject to a revenue share agreement between Swarmio and UniPin.

With Swarmio acting as a payment aggregator for in-game digital content in some of the world's largest and most under-served gaming populations, the Company is inserting itself directly into the multi-billion dollar in-game digital content value chain. According to Statista , in-game consumer spending on digital content such as skins, digital accessories, and other content, also referred to as "microtransactions", reached USD $54 billion in 2020, and is expected to surpass USD $74 billion in 2027.

Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio commented: "By partnering with UniPin, one of the world's leading suppliers of in-game digital content for online games, Swarmio is tapping directly into the multibillion-dollar digital content marketplace. Meanwhile we are also eliminating inventory bottlenecks that will free up growth capital and allow us to continue our current upward trajectory. In-game purchases are the bread and butter of the gaming industry, accounting for more than 70% of total gaming revenue, and further down the line this partnership will allow game publishers to reach the highly coveted markets that Swarmio is targeting. These markets, which include Africa, Asia, the Middle East and LATAM, are home to some of the largest gaming populations in the world, yet they are also home to some of the most under-banked populations in the world. These gamers are hungry for in-game digital content, and Swarmio and UniPin are working together to allow them to access it easily via alternative payment channels. We are extremely excited to be working with UniPin and we look forward to embarking on this highly strategic and mutually beneficial partnership."

Ashadi Ang, CEO of UniPin commented: "Both UniPin and Swarmio invest heavily towards the future of gaming by nurturing the gaming ecosystem across countries, and we are ever so excited to embark on this journey together with Swarmio. With our combined expertise, we believe we can create a new gaming landscape for a much wider target market and audience in an ever-growing gaming community,"

About UniPin:

UniPin (Universal Pin) is a leading digital entertainment enabler with more than 10 years of experience with 18.7 million active users in 33 countries around the world. Supported by a comprehensive range of payment channels, UniPin provides electronic pins (UniPin Credits) that can be used across a wide variety of games from various game publishers. For more information, please visit http://corp.unipin.com.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

For more information please visit:

Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )

Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )

Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

