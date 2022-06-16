Swarmio Media Launches 'Lagless', a Subscription-Based Gamer Network Solution

Targeting both competitive and casual players, the subscription-based solution addresses one of the most common and significant issues facing global gamers: latency - also known as "lag" and "ping". Lagless works with Swarmio's Latency-optimized Edge Computing (LEC) infrastructure and utilizes intelligent network routing algorithms to reduce latency up to 80% and deliver the best gaming experience for players.

Swarmio's Ember platform will bundle the Lagless solution with its premium membership and make it available for its users with a deep discount in the Ember store. Swarmio will leverage its gamification engine, platform events, influencer network and the telco marketing channels to promote and market the Lagless solution to the 100+ million captive telco users in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and LATAM. All revenues generated by Lagless subscriptions within the Ember platform will be subject to a revenue share agreement between the telco provider and Swarmio.

"Lagless is one of the many solutions Swarmio plans to introduce to the 100+ million captive telco users to enhance their gaming experience." said Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio. "Lagless expands Swarmio Store's offerings providing gamers with seamless access to a one-stop shop for in-game items, merchandise and accessories. It also expands Swarmio Pay usage, which integrates telco payments, credit card processing, mobile wallets, and other local payment gateways. With Lagless, we're expanding our portfolio of incredible gaming experiences in rapid-growth gaming regions."

All new and existing Ember premium members will receive Lagless service at no additional cost for the first three months. All Ember members can receive the Lagless service at $5.18 USD per month, a 25% discount to the retail value of $6.90 USD per month.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Lagless by Swarmio

Lagless is a high performance application for improving latency (ping). The simultaneous use of routes allows the reduction of ping, correction of packet loss, ping points and even connection drops. Lagless works like an internet GPS, through a route calculation algorithm reducing ping by up to 80%.

