Swarmio Media Launches Ember - A Hub for the Global Gaming Community

Ember is Swarmio's proprietary digital hub for the global gaming community, providing gamers with access to competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, a gamification and points system, an online store, gamer e-wallet, and customized digital content. Swarmio will partner with telcos to deliver Ember to their large customer bases.

Ember is strategically important as Swarmio transitions from predominantly providing white-labeled solutions to deploying a branded platform that builds global brand equity. Ember also aggregates player data across international gaming communities, data that historically has been difficult to glean in MENA, SEA and European gaming markets, allowing Swarmio the ability to optimize Ember's features.

"Ember gives telco subscribers access to a global gaming hub where they can create communities, a detail crucial for any brands targeting gamers," said Aseef Khan, VP Gaming & Esports at Swarmio. "In an environment where Over-The-Top services leverage telco infrastructure without compensating the telcos, Ember allows our telco clients to capture and retain gaming subscribers, who could be telco customers for decades to come, by consolidating a suite of services into one platform. Telcos can then meaningfully share in key new gaming revenue streams while Swarmio can build - and access insights on - global gaming communities in order to optimize gamer experiences. This, in turn, allows Swarmio to create unique, mutually beneficial relationships with telcos. There has already been significant interest in Ember from partners across multiple territories as they seek to engage and grow gamer subscribers."

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio is a technology company focused on providing an end-to-end gaming and esports platform for telcos to monetize their subscribers. Using its patented edge computing technology, Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched its solution allowing their subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content.

