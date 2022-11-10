Swarmio Media Issues RSUs and Options to Employees and Consultants

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces that it has issued RSUs and options to employees and consultants.

Swarmio also announces that it has awarded incentive stock options to officers, employees, and company consultants to purchase a total of 5,200,000 shares of the Company's treasury capital. These options allow the holder to purchase the shares at $0.05, subject to provisions of the Company stock option plan. The twenty-five percent (25%) of each option will vest and be exercisable on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining seventy-five percent (75%) will vest in twelve (12) equal installments at the end of every three-month period after the first anniversary of the grant date such that each option will be fully vested on the fourth (4th) anniversary of the grant date.

Swarmio has also awarded incentive stock options to consultants to purchase a total of 3,500,000 Swarmio shares at a price of $0.05 per share. These options will vest in full on the grant date. The Company has also issued 1,000,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to Consultants.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTCQB: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

