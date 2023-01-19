Swarmio Media is Awarded 'Outstanding Applications Company' at the Pacific Telecommunications Council Awards 2023

The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communications technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, is pleased to announce it has received the award for Outstanding Applications Company at the PTC Awards 2023 , which took place in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 17, 2023.

The PTC award for Outstanding Applications Company recognizes the best "over-the-top" applications and services built on global networks. This was the second consecutive year that Swarmio was nominated for its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports solution, Ember, which enables telecom operators to effectively engage and monetize their subscribers. Swarmio's Ember platform also gives gamers access to an ultra-low latency playing experience, exclusive tournaments, and unique digital content and products, which they can purchase using alternative payment channels integrated by the "Swarmio Pay" fintech solution - including e-wallet, direct carrier billing (DCB) and direct top-up.

The PTC Awards, hosted annually by the Pacific Telecommunications Council , acknowledges the outstanding contributions being made to improve the ability of people and organizations in the Pacific region to connect, communicate, collaborate, and experience an enhanced quality of life. Fellow PTC Award 2023 winners include TELUS, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Equinix, and CITIC Telecom CPC (a subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International).

"We are extremely honoured to have been recognized by the Pacific Telecommunications Council, and to have won the award for Outstanding Applications Company for our Ember gaming and esports platform," commented Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio. "To have been considered alongside such a prestigious list of finalists was an achievement in itself, and I would like to congratulate the other nominees and winners. I'd also like to thank my team, who have worked extremely hard to make considerable progress over the course of 2022. Having launched the Ember platform to millions of gamers in partnership with several of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, I look forward to sharing more developments with our shareholders in 2023."

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

