SWARMIO MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

Sorin Stoian, Swarmio's CTO, has joined its board of directors. Sorin is a technology visionary with more than 20 years of experience in building and operating large scale technology platforms. Sorin will be guiding the board with technology strategy and direction as Swarmio expands globally with large telecom operators. Each of Larry Taylor and David Sharma have stepped down from the board. Vijai Karthigesu, Swarmio's CEO, has also been appointed as Chair of the Board.

"We would like to thank Larry Taylor and David Sharma for their support and guidance as Swarmio transitioned from a private company to a public one late in 2021." said Vijai Karthigesu, Swarmio's CEO. "Their experience and input were invaluable to Swarmio at such an important time."

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

