Swarmio Media, Globe Telecom and Tencent Games Collaborate to Launch Two Exclusive Gaming Tournaments with PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines

Gamers Across the Philippines Registered for the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship Exclusively Inside the Globe Gamer Grounds Platform, Developed by Swarmio

● The launch of the two tournaments follows the success of a previous collaboration between Swarmio, Globe Telecom and Tencent Games / Level Infinite to promote the Globe Gamer Grounds platform inside PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines.

● In April 2022 Globe Telecom rolled out Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform to its 85 million customers under the brand name Globe Gamer Grounds. Revenues generated from subscriptions and transactions inside the platform are shared between Swarmio, Globe Telecom, and TM WHOLESALE.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company") a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, and Globe Telecom (PSE: GLO) ("Globe"), the Philippines' largest mobile network and broadband service provider, announce the launch of two gaming tournaments, the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship, in partnership with Level Infinite, a subsidiary of Tencent Games (OCT: TCEHY) ("Tencent").

PUBG MOBILE is one of the most popular games in the Philippines, with more than one million active users per month. Throughout early October, PUBG MOBILE players across the Philippines were invited to register to compete in the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship exclusively inside the Globe Gamer Grounds platform.

About the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament:

The PUBG MOBILE City Tournament series has previously been hosted by Tencent Games / Level Infinite in several other countries including Malaysia and Indonesia. A total of 169 teams registered for the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament, which kicked off with Open Qualifiers on October 15th and is being live-streamed on YouTube, TikTok and Meta and promoted by some of the Philippines' most popular gaming influencers including BekBek, Phaulob, QueenToyo, Ayaplays, and Veenzg. The Final round of the tournament will take place in the final week of October, with cash prizes of up to PHP 5,000 awarded to the finalists.

About the Gamer Grounds Championship:

Launched on October 12th, the Gamer Grounds Championship will be held across three popular game titles, beginning with PUBG MOBILE, and is open to all non-professional gamers residing in the Philippines. Cash prizes totaling PHP 1.5 million will be awarded to finalists. With support from the Philippines' Gaming and Amusement Board (GAB), Philippine Esports Organization, (PeSO) and Tencent Games, the championship is one of Globe Telecom's efforts to promote Globe Gamer Grounds as the platform of choice that connects and rewards the gaming community in the Philippines.

"The launch of the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship in the Globe Gamer Grounds platform is an exciting follow-up from the great success of our previous collaboration with PUBG MOBILE, which saw an influx of new subscribers to the Globe Gamer Grounds platform," commented Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio. "With the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship being offered exclusively inside the Globe Gamer Grounds platform, and with competitions being live-streamed across various social media and video-sharing platforms, more gamers in the Philippines and all over the world will be able to witness the unique features, content, and tournaments that Swarmio's Ember platform offers."

As previously disclosed , Globe Telecom launched Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform under the brand name Globe Gamer Grounds, in a revenue share agreement whereby revenues generated from subscriptions and in-game purchases are split between Swarmio, Globe, and TM Wholesale (the global and wholesale arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad).

Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform was launched in 2021 as a SaaS product that telecom companies ("telcos") can add to their bundle packages in order to attract and retain customers and increase ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). Subscribers to the Ember platform enjoy exclusive features such as an ultra-low-latency playing experience, access to exclusive competitive challenges and tournaments, unique gaming content, managed communities, gamer communication system, gamification and points system, online store, and gamer e-wallet.

Ember also enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited. By partnering with telecom operators, Swarmio enables gamers to purchase Ember's exclusive services, solutions and in-game items and content using telco payment channels such as digital wallets and Direct Carrier Billing.

To learn more, visit any of Swarmio's Ember partner sites:

Globe Telecom (Philippines): https://globe.emberhub.gg/

Ooredoo (Tunisia): https://ooredoo.emberhub.gg/

SLTmobitel (Sri Lanka): https://esports.slt.lk/

About Globe Telecom:

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph. Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Globe Gamer Grounds:

Globe Gamer Grounds is a platform to unite Filipino Gamers regardless of the games or devices they play. Registered users will be able to participate in daily tournaments, influencer challenges among others and be rewarded with Ember Points which can be redeemed into in-game currency, gift vouchers and many more. For more information visit globegamergrounds.com or follow them on their official channels.

About Level Infinite:

Launched by Tencent Games, Level Infinite is a global gaming brand dedicated to delivering high-quality and engaging interactive entertainment experiences to a worldwide audience, wherever and however they choose to play. It operates from bases in Amsterdam and Singapore with staff around the world. To learn more about Level Infinite, visit www.levelinfinite.com, and follow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About PUBG MOBILE:

PUBG MOBILE, a free-to-download and free-to-play game, was launched by Level Infinite in 2018. It has since become one of the world's most downloaded and most played games, with approximately 30 million daily active users globally and more than 700 million downloads in 2022 so far. PUBG MOBILE has also consistently been one of the highest-grossing games in the world, generating USD $2 billion in revenue in 2021, mostly from in-app purchases.

About Ember by Swarmio:

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media: Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

