Swarmio Media Completes Integration of GCash, the Leading Digital Wallet in the Philippines, into its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

Integration allows gamers in the Philippines to purchase in-game digital content and products in the Globe Gamer Grounds platform using trusted GCash application

GCash is a cashless mobile banking system that is the preferred digital wallet in the Philippines , with an average of 60 million users in the region in 2022, accounting for 83% of the adult population 1 .





The integration of GCash into Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform will allow gamers in the Philippines to use the GCash digital wallet to purchase unique digital content and products through the Ember platform's online store.





Digital wallets or e-wallets have become the leading form of payment for e-commerce transactions in Asia , accounting for 68.5% of all e-commerce transactions in the APAC region in 2021 2 .





Digital wallets are also the preferred method of online payment for game publishers, thus the integration with GCash unlocks the potential for cross-promotion and marketing opportunities with game publishers in the future.

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, announces it has integrated the GCash digital wallet system ("GCash") into the Company's Swarmio Pay fintech solution ("Swarmio Pay"). GCash is owned by Mynt, a subsidiary of Globe Telecom Inc., ("Globe") Swarmio's strategic telco distribution partner in the Philippines. This integration gives gamers using the Ember platform in the Philippines, launched regionally under the brand name "Globe Gamer Grounds" in partnership with Globe, the option to purchase in-game digital content, products, skins and accessories using the trusted and popular GCash digital wallet.

By integrating GCash into Swarmio Pay, subscribers to Globe Gamer Grounds will now be able to purchase digital content and products from the platform's online store using multiple online and alternative payment channels including digital wallet, direct carrier billing (DCB) and direct top-up. GCash is currently the dominant online and offline payment channel in the Philippines, with an average of 60 million users in 2022, representing 83% of the adult population1.

Digital wallets are increasingly important in markets such as APAC, representing 68.5% of regional e-commerce transaction value in 2021, projected to expand to over 72% of transaction value in 20252. Digital wallets are also the preferred payment channel of game publishers, as they are considered more secure than other methods of online payment. In this way, Swarmio is ensuring its Ember gaming and esports platform maintains a competitive edge in terms of its customers and its current and potential partners.

Vinicius Esteves, Senior Vice President of Fintech for Swarmio, commented: "This is a very significant milestone for Swarmio. Giving gamers alternative payment channels to choose from is extremely important in markets such as APAC, where many gamers do not readily have access to a credit card or bank account. We expect that this integration will facilitate many new and recurring transactions within the Ember platform while also opening up opportunities for cross-promotion with game publishers in the future."

Globe Telecom rolled out Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform to its 85 million customers under the brand name "Globe Gamer Grounds" in April 2022. Revenues generated from subscriptions and profit from transactions carried out within the Ember platform through its integrated ecommerce and fintech solutions, Swarmio Store and Swarmio Pay, will be subject to a revenue share agreement between Globe Telecom, TM WHOLESALE, and Swarmio.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

