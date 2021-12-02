Swarmio Media Announces Appointment of David Sharma to its Board

David Sharma is a recognized global telecommunications leader

Brings extensive corporate governance experience having served on numerous boards over the past two decades

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a vertically integrated, end-to-end gaming and esports platform that helps telcos and game publishers engage and monetize the $200 billion gaming industry, announced today the appointment of David Sharma to its Board of Directors.

David Sharma, a global telecoms leader with more than two decades of executive and board experience, will take a position on the Swamio Media Board. As a former telecom executive with TELUS, David supported a multi-billion dollar P&L responsible for the digital transformation of multinational enterprises telecom, cloud and content companies. David received a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo and has been recognized with multiple global awards including Global Telecom Business Magazine's Top 40 under 40.

Mr. Sharma has extensive corporate governance experience having previously served on numerous boards over the past two decades including for profit boards such as TELUS International and community service boards such as Ontario Brain Institute and Ontario Science Centre.

"It's an honour to have David join our Board," said Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio. "As a seasoned and highly respected telecoms leader, he not only has unique insight into the quickly evolving dynamics within the industry, but also a rich global network which will undoubtedly benefit Swarmio as we enter and scale within new international markets."

"I'm excited to join Swarmio and I look forward to helping Vijai and his talented management team advance our strategic priorities and capitalize on the incredible opportunity it has in a market which is seeing explosive growth," said David Sharma. "Swarmio is uniquely positioned to help global service providers drive new and profitable revenue growth by giving them a turnkey solution able to monetize gamers within their sizable customer bases."

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio is a technology company that is focused on providing an end-to-end gaming and esports platform for telcos to monetize their subscribers. Using its patented edge computing technology, Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched its solution allowing their subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content.

For more information please visit:

Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )

Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )

Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

For further information: For media-related enquiries, please contact: Josh Stanbury, [email protected]; For investor-related enquiries, please contact: Sean Peasgood, [email protected], Investor's Direct Line: 437-253-9222