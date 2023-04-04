Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& Launch Ramadan Promotional Campaign for Gamers in the Arena Esports Platform

Month-Long Campaign Corresponds with the Launch of New In-Game Digital Currencies Now Available in PUBG MOBILE, Valorant, and FIFA

etisalat by e& is the largest telecom operator in the MENA region by number of subscribers.

etisalat by e& rolled out Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its customers across the UAE under the brand name Arena Esports in November 2022 .

The promotional event is intended to increase user engagement and transactions inside Arena Esports during Ramadan, and coincides with the launch of several new in-game digital currencies.

Revenues generated from transactions made inside Arena Esports are split between Swarmio and etisalat by e&.

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, is pleased to announce it has launched a major nation-wide promotional campaign in collaboration with its telco partner, etisalat by e&, during the month-long Ramadan holiday (the "Ramadan Campaign'').

The Ramadan Campaign is intended to encourage gamers to sign up to and play games inside the Ember platform, which was rolled out to etisalat by e& customers in the UAE under the brand name "Arena Esports" in November 2022. Revenues generated from transactions made inside the Arena Esports platform are subject to a revenue share agreement between Swarmio and etisalat by e&.

Ramadan, which is observed in the UAE this year from March 22nd – April 20th, is a religious holiday during which businesses and schools across the UAE typically close for a period of two weeks or more. As part of the Arena Esports Ramadan Campaign, Swarmio and etisalat are partnering with premier influencers in the region and offering multiple exclusive esports tournaments and events via top games including Valorant, PUBG MOBILE, and FIFA. Costs associated with the Ramadan Campaign will be covered by etisalat by e&.

The Ramadan Campaign complements the launch of several new in-game items and currencies now available in Arena Esports, including Riot Points (Valorant), PUBG MOBILE UC (PUBG MOBILE), and FUT Points, PS Store Credit, and XBox Store Credit (FIFA). Users can purchase these digital currencies and other in-game digital items seamlessly inside Arena Esports using credit card, direct top-up, Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), and digital e-wallet.

Swarmio CEO Vijai Karthigesu commented,"Swarmio is on a growth mission during which time we intend to encourage more gamers to engage with the Ember platform, which will ultimately drive fundamental metrics including revenue growth and margin growth. Our partner etisalat by e& is similarly focused on increasing customer engagement and retention by offering gamers a unique portal in which they can play games, gain access to exclusive events and tournaments, interact with gamers and influencers in their community, and purchase unique in-game digital items and content. The Ramadan Campaign is a synergistic promotional opportunity for both Swarmio and etisalat by e&, and we look forward to entering into further promotional campaigns in the near future."

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

Ember also enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited. By partnering with telecom operators, Swarmio enables gamers to purchase Ember's exclusive services, solutions and in-game items and content using telco payment channels such as digital wallets and Direct Carrier Billing.

To learn more, visit any of Swarmio's Ember partner sites:

Globe Telecom (Philippines): https://globe.emberhub.gg/

Etisalat / e& (MENA): https://hub.arenaesports.ae/

Ooredoo (Tunisia): https://ooredoo.emberhub.gg/

SLTmobitel (Sri Lanka): https://esports.slt.lk/

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

To learn more about Swarmio Media, please visit:

Swarmio Investor Website ( https://ir.swarmio.media )

Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )

Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

For further information: Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio Media, (+1) 647-954-0000; For media-related enquiries, please contact: [email protected]; For investor-related enquiries, please contact: Sean Peasgood, [email protected]; Investor's Direct Line: 437-253-9222