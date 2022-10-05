Swarmio Media Adds 'Echo', A New Communication Solution for Gamers, to its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

Echo Allows Ember Users to Earn Points that can be Exchanged for Voice and Data Credits from Participating Telecom Operators

Echo is the latest monetization solution added to Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, which is being deployed to large gaming audiences in Africa , the Middle East , LATAM, and Asia via Swarmio's telecom operator ("telco") partners.

Swarmio will bundle the Echo gamer communication solution with Ember's existing subscription services and promote it via the Ember Store to 100+ million captive telco users.

Echo is one of many unique features Swarmio is introducing to monetize Ember users, and builds on the success of Swarmio's previously announced 'Lagless' latency-optimizing solution, also available to Ember subscribers.

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces the launch of Echo, a communication system that allows gamers to earn 'Ember' points that can be redeemed for voice and data credits with Swarmio's telecom operator ("telco") partners. Echo is the latest monetization service to be added to Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform, which is being deployed to gamers across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and LATAM via Swarmio's partnerships with telecom operators ("telcos").

Swarmio will bundle the Echo communication solution with Ember's premium membership and make it available for users in the Ember store. Swarmio will also leverage its gamification engine, platform events, influencer network and its partner telco marketing channels to promote and market the Echo solution to 100+ million captive telco customers in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and LATAM.

"Echo is one of a host of exclusive new services and features Swarmio will add to the Ember platform to give gamers the best possible gaming experience," said Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio. "The Echo communication system is a unique product that allows gamers to reach and interact with the platform and their fellow gamers through many different gamified channels."

All revenues generated by Echo subscriptions inside the Ember platform will be subject to a revenue share agreement between Swarmio and its telecom operator partners.

Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform was launched in 2021 as a SaaS product that telcos can add to their bundle packages in order to attract and retain customers and increase ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). Subscribers to the Ember platform enjoy exclusive features such as an ultra-low-latency playing experience, access to exclusive competitive challenges and tournaments, unique gaming content, managed communities, gamer communication system, gamification and points system, online store, and gamer e-wallet.

Ember also enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited. By partnering with telecom operators, Swarmio enables gamers to purchase Ember's exclusive services, solutions and in-game items and content using telco payment channels such as digital wallets and Direct Carrier Billing.

To learn more, visit any of our Ember partner sites:

Globe Telecom (Philippines): https://globe.emberhub.gg/

Ooredoo (Tunisia): https://ooredoo.emberhub.gg/

SLTmobitel (Sri Lanka): https://esports.slt.lk/

About Ember by Swarmio:

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media:

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

For more information please visit:

Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )

Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )

Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile onwww.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

For further information: For media-related enquiries, please contact: Josh Stanbury, [email protected]; For investor-related enquiries, please contact: Sean Peasgood, [email protected], Investor's Direct Line: 437-253-9222