Suunto Class Action Settlement

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - This notice is directed at Settlement Class Members in a class action Ontario Superior Court of Justice File Number CV19-80810CP related to certain Suunto Dive Computer models manufactured since January 1, 2006 and purchased new in Canada.

A hearing approving a Settlement took place on October 26, 2022. The deadline for submitting Claim Forms in accordance with the Settlement Agreement is February 28, 2023. The claims process outlined in the Settlement Agreement has commenced. The Long Form Class Notice describes who is eligible to claim Settlement Benefits, the amount of the benefits and how to make a claim. Questions related to the Settlement or the claims process should be directed to the Settlement Administrator. For more information, please go to the Settlement Website at: suuntodivecomputersettlement.ca .

SOURCE Eqitas - Class Action Claims Admistration