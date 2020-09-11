Sustainable Lifestyle Brand This Is Your Brain On Plants debuts charitable fundraiser to support BIPOC community

This Is Your Brain On Plants is a sustainable collective that is working to disrupt the mainstream through socially conscious lifestyle, fashion, and art. With a commitment to using apparel as a vehicle for activism, the graphic prints on its latest t-shirt inspire thoughts and conversations. The artwork depicts individuals holding activism signs with powerful, thought-provoking messages inspired by actual signs seen at recent BLM protests world-wide.

"Our brand was built with the mission to create the most ethical and sustainable products that do not exploit people or the planet," says This Is Your Brain On Plants creative director and co-founder Stacey Lee. "Racism is deeply ingrained in the fast fashion industry and we wanted to do our part to raise funds and awareness with an activism shirt that is sustainably made."

Beyond combating racism through activism images on the apparel itself, This Is Your Brain On Plants also aims to raise awareness about the human rights issues behind fast fashion. The fast fashion industry operates with a model that keeps their workers poor and producing in conditions that are unsafe, in order to maximize profits. This situation is propelled by Western consumers who want cheaper clothes and brands that want to make larger profits.

The fast fashion supply chain has created a global environmental justice dilemma that is not only impacting the environment but also hurting marginalized people and their communities. In the textile and garment industries, the environmental and occupational burdens associated with mass production and disposal of cheap clothing or fast-fashion is shifted from high-income countries to the under-resourced, including low income, low-wage workers, and women. The disproportionate impact experienced by those who produce and dispose of our clothing, including BIPOC, cannot be ignored.

With an eye on the most sustainable production methods possible, the team at This Is Your Brain On Plants has ensured that both the environmental and human impact of every product that they produce is always considered. The t-shirts used for this activism shirt have been directly diverted from landfills and upcycled locally in Toronto, Canada. They are hand-dyed and printed using water-based, vegan, non-toxic inks.

This Is Your Brain On Plants is changing the way that fashion apparel is being made. All of their garments are made from sustainable and recycled materials that are ethically sourced and produced. For this particular collaboration, their team sorted through and salvaged 30% of t-shirts from a batch that was deemed defective and destined for landfills. The remaining shirts that were not suitable for retail but still usable, were donated to local youth shelters.

It's Time For Change double-sided activism t-shirts will go on sale on This Is Your Brain On Plants website, this Saturday, September 12th at 12 noon EST. This Is Your Brain On Plants has compiled a list of resources, petitions, and charities combating racism. Those resources will be linked to the product page.

This Is Your Brain On Plants is a Toronto-based, sustainable collective that's disrupting the mainstream through socially conscious lifestyle, fashion, and art. The local brand has ensured that the environmental impact of the products that they produce is always considered. This includes sourcing recycled and sustainable materials for their garments, choosing cotton tags, using water-based inks, and eliminating the use of single-use plastic by opting for recyclable mailers made from recycled materials.

