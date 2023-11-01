Sustainable Finance Forum 2023 - Canada's Financial Ecosystem Gathers in Ottawa to Build the Prosperous and Resilient Economy of Tomorrow

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - More than 400 key players in Canada's financial ecosystem are gathering on November 1st and 2nd at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa for the second edition of the Sustainable Finance Forum , organized by the Canadian Community Economic Development Network and Ryan Turnbull, MP for Whitby, Chair of the Social Innovation and Sustainable Finance Caucus and Chair of the Sustainable Finance Forum Advisory Committee. The Forum brings together government officials, industry leaders, community stakeholders and financial innovators around a common vision: to build a prosperous and inclusive Canadian economy and strengthen its resilience to the environmental and social challenges facing Canada and the world.

Sustainable Finance : an Essential Solution for Meeting the Challenges of Today and Tomorrow

"We're delighted to be supporting the second edition of the Sustainable Finance Forum. This is a unique gathering for all players in the financial ecosystem, as it enables us to address the transformations needed to tackle the environmental, climate and social issues that are already affecting our communities." says Michael Toye, Executive Director of the Canadian Community Economic Development Network.

"The financial ecosystem has a central role to play in helping Canada achieve its climate goals. We need to leverage sustainable finance to weave resilience, equity and sustainability into the fabric of the Canadian economy, so we can meet the challenges of the 21st Century. Our ambition is to make our country more resilient by investing today in solutions that reduce the cost of housing, food and energy tomorrow." says Ryan Turnbull, MP for Whitby, Chair of the Social Innovation and Sustainable Finance Caucus and Chair of the Sustainable Finance Forum Advisory Committee.

About the Canadian Community Economic Development Network

The Canadian CED Network is made up of members throughout Canada, including organizations, networks, and individuals, who use participatory, democratic, innovative, and entrepreneurial strategies that challenge the status quo and build alternatives. We believe that community economies can be sites of transformation and our strategies draw inspiration from these approaches.

