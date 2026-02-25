Sustainability Report 2024: ENNOVI Earns EcoVadis Platinum, CDP Recognition and Gold Asia Sustainability Award

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- ENNOVI today announced the release of its Sustainability Report 2024, which highlights a year of strong external recognition for its sustainability performance, transparency and governance; reinforcing the company's commitment to responsible operations, transparency and long-term value creation. ENNOVI achieved several milestones, including an EcoVadis Platinum rating for the fifth consecutive year, CDP Climate Change and Water Security scores of B, a CDP Supplier Engagement score of B-, and Gold recognition as Asia's Best Sustainability Report (Private Company) at the 10th Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards.

"ENNOVI's continued focus on operating responsibly, strengthening transparency and delivering measurable progress across our global operations is a cornerstone of ENNOVI culture," said Stefan Rustler, CEO of ENNOVI. "From climate and energy management to safety, human rights and supplier standards, we are embedding sustainability into how we run our business and support our customers. While our sustainability report is an important marker of this work, it's the dedication of our teams to this goal that we have achieved these honors."

"This year's report reflects a significant step forward in the depth and consistency of our sustainability disclosures," said Nantha Kumar Chandran, Chief Sustainability Officer, ENNOVI. "With our fourth task force on climate-related financial disclosures (TCFD) report, inaugural human rights report, and third-party verified scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions data, we are strengthening the systems, data quality and governance needed to manage sustainability performance across our global operations."

The report has been prepared with reference to internationally recognised frameworks and principles, including:

GRI Standards

SASB Standards

TCFD Recommendations

GHG Protocol

UN Global Compact (UNGC) Ten Principles

UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Key performance highlights include the fact that 40% of its global workforce are women, a reflection of its ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, while 100% of key suppliers now have sustainability clauses embedded in their contracts, strengthening responsible sourcing across its value chain. The report also features case studies showcasing emissions-reduction initiatives across ENNOVI's manufacturing operations, demonstrating practical actions through energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption and process optimisation.

The ENNOVI Sustainability Report 2024 is available for download at: https://ennovi.com/sustainability/

About ENNOVI

At ENNOVI, we design and manufacture products and solutions for electrical battery platform developments, power components, and signal interconnect design solutions. Using our decades of experience in electro-mechanical engineering and high-precision manufacturing, we work with OEMs and suppliers to bring their ideas to life. As an interconnect solutions partner, we accelerate the process for our customers by offering complete end-to-end manufacturing capabilities from R&D, design, and tooling to production. Learn more at www.ennovi.com.

Agency Contact:

Pretzl

Erin McMahon

[email protected]

SOURCE ENNOVI