Survivor partners with ONroute to raise awareness of human trafficking along Ontario highways

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - A survivor and entrepreneur is partnering with ONroute to raise awareness of human trafficking along Ontario's busiest highways.

"Highways connect communities, but they can also be the loneliest place if you're a victim of human trafficking," said Timea Nagy. "That's why awareness in these spaces matters."

Human trafficking awareness poster — ONroute & Timea's Cause (CNW Group/Timea's Cause)

Nagy is a survivor and advocate working to raise awareness of human trafficking in Canada, and founder of Timea's Market, a survivor-led social enterprise. The campaign will be launched during a press event at the Barrie Northbound ONroute location, on April 23, at 10 a.m.

Awareness posters will be displayed at ten ONroute locations along Ontario's busiest highways. The campaign will help people recognize the signs of human trafficking and know how to respond, including contacting the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline or calling 911 in an emergency.

"As a high-traffic space, we have an opportunity to share information that can help people recognize the signs of human trafficking and know where to turn for support," said ONroute CEO, Andy Webb. "Working with a survivor-led organization helps ensure this campaign reflects real experiences and what people need to know."

Those realities can be hard to recognize.

"The signs of human trafficking are often subtle," said Nagy. "People often think it involves kidnapping or confinement, but it often begins with manipulation, coercion, or someone taking advantage of your trust."

The Women's Trucking Federation of Canada will also promote the campaign through truck wraps.

"The trucking industry is in a unique position to help raise awareness, simply because of how many communities we move through every day," said Shelley Walker, CEO of the federation. "When more people know the signs, it creates more opportunities for someone to get help."

Traffickers often move people from city to city, along major highway corridors, cutting them off from support systems like friends, family, and community.

"That's why efforts like this are so important -- so victims and survivors know that there's help available," said Nagy.

Timea's Market is a survivor-led social enterprise that raises awareness and promotes wellness through natural bath and body products.

The Women's Trucking Federation of Canada is a national non-profit promoting safety, inclusion, and awareness across the trucking industry.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline (1-833-900-1010) is a 24/7, confidential, multilingual service that connects people with support.

SOURCE Timea's Cause

Media contact: Leticia Slomka, Executive communications, [email protected]