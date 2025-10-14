Findings highlight Canada's "homebody economy," with 85% choosing movie nights at home and half investing more in their living rooms than going out.

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - A new national survey, commissioned by Samsung Canada*, reveals that Canadians are fully embracing the "homebody economy." With rising costs and changing habits, people are choosing to stay in and are transforming their living rooms into the cultural centre of their lives.

Survey Uncovers Canada’s ‘Homebody Economy’ Boom: Living Rooms Are the New Hotspot (CNW Group/Samsung Electronics Canada)

Eight in ten Canadians (85%) now prefer movie nights at home to going out, while more than half (55%) say they'd rather invest in their entertainment setups than spend on external experiences. Nearly half (47%) consider their entertainment space the most important room in the house. From sports games to streaming, the living room is no longer just a space; it's the new hub for leisure, connection, and culture.

"The rise of the homebody economy is changing the way Canadians live and spend," said Pat Bugos, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Canada. "We're seeing living rooms become the new theatres and stadiums, and increasingly, the new gaming arenas. TVs are no longer just for watching shows and sports; they're the gateway to a broader world of immersive entertainment at home."

Generational shifts are amplifying this trend. Gen Z is leading the way, with over half (51%) seeking a true theatre experience at home and more than a third (38%) seeing their TV as the centre of a connected lifestyle. Younger Canadians are also the most likely to plan purchases around major cultural moments like sports, reinforcing how central home entertainment has become to their lives.

"On the product front, that's exactly what we're addressing with Samsung OLED and Vision AI", Bugos added. "Samsung OLED delivers the exceptional picture quality Canadians value most, while Vision AI adapts viewing in real time enhancing movies, sports, and gaming in ways that can rival and even surpass out-of-home experiences.

Canadians are looking for simplicity in a fragmented media world. Two-thirds (65%) say they're overwhelmed by too many streaming platforms, and nearly half (49%) are drawn to TVs that offer personalized content recommendations. Across demographics, picture quality remains the top priority when choosing a TV, ranking higher than price or screen size.

To learn more about Samsung's lineup of OLED devices, visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/tvs/oled-tv/

*Edelman Canada conducted a 10-miunte online quantitative survey in English and French among a representative sample of 1,500 Canadians who are part of the Leger opinion panel, between July 28th and August 6th, 2025.

