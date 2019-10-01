Survey: Creative Teams Struggle With Technological Change

- AI and machine learning top technology disruptors for creative professionals

- Biggest barrier to new technology adoption is resistance to change

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- Change is inevitable, but it isn't always easy — especially in the workplace. The Creative Group, a division of global staffing firm Robert Half, recently surveyed advertising and marketing managers about how their teams cope with different types of change. Almost half of respondents (46%) said it's difficult for creative professionals to adapt to advancements in technology. Fewer reported that changes in internal processes and procedures, personnel, and business direction are problematic for their employees.

"Change can be daunting, but it also opens the door to improved business approaches and avenues for companies and professionals," said Diane Domeyer, executive director of The Creative Group. "Managers and employees who embrace change and look for opportunities to leverage new technology and ways of working will be best poised for success and growth in the future."

View an infographic about how creative professionals see change in the workplace.

Technology's Impact on the Creative Workplace

Digital transformation is disrupting creative teams in profound ways, according to Robert Half's Jobs and AI Anxiety report. More than 1,200 managers, including 250 in the advertising and marketing fields, were surveyed for the research to find out how they think emerging technologies will transform the nature of jobs in the future. Following are five key findings:

New technology taking hold — Advertising and marketing managers predict artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, virtual reality, and automation will be the most disruptive technologies to the creative workplace in the next five years. Multiple obstacles to technology adoption — Resistance to change is reportedly the top barrier to adapting to new technologies for creative teams, followed by difficult integration with legacy systems and processes. Additional skills required — Nearly half of advertising and marketing managers (48%) said technological advancements will require new skills from employees; 55% see the demand for soft skills increasing, with the greatest need for strategic thinking, leadership and communication. Preparing for change — Most companies (87%) will provide professional development opportunities to help creative employees learn about new technologies, the most common methods being in-person training, seminars or classes, and online courses. Hiring to address gaps — Half of advertising and marketing managers plan to bring in specialized talent to ensure their teams have the requisite skills to take advantage of new technologies. Of those, 76% admitted it won't be easy to find professionals with expertise in the technologies their company will be implementing.

Domeyer added, "Investing time and resources into change management and upskilling staff is crucial in today's rapidly evolving business landscape — and it can pay big dividends. When employees feel they have the support and knowledge to navigate digital transformation, they're more likely to be engaged, productive and excited about the future."

The online surveys were developed by The Creative Group and Robert Half and conducted by a leading independent research firm. The Creative Group survey is based on responses from 400 advertising and marketing managers who work full time at companies with 20 or more employees in the United States. The Robert Half survey developed for the Jobs and AI Anxiety report includes responses from 250 advertising and marketing managers in the United States.

The Creative Group (TCG) specializes in connecting creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations talent with the best companies on a project, contract-to-hire and full-time basis. For more information, including job hunting services and candidate portfolios, visit roberthalf.com/creativegroup.

