TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - This has been a stressful few years for most Canadians and sadly, that stress has made its way into the nation's bedrooms according to a newly released survey of 1000 Canadians by Woolroom Canada, the world's 'sheep to sleep' bedding and mattress providers.

Proper attribution matters! Please refer to this as a survey by Woolroom Canada in all media mentions.

Nearly a third of Canadians (30.7%) surprisingly said 'intimate toys' are their adventurous purchase for the bedroom Post this

Key findings of the survey:

1) Too sleepy to be sexy?

Nationally, 40.2% of Canadians said 'pure exhaustion' kills their 'sexy time' most often.

Provincially Albertans say they are the most exhausted (44.2%) followed by BC (43.0%), Ontario (40.7%), Atlantic Canada (37.9%) Quebec (36.5%), and Manitoba (34.5%)

Except in Saskatchewan …

Saskatchewan was the least exhausted for 'sexy time' in the country at just 31.1%.

2) Nearly a third of Canadians hitting snooze during 'sexy time'

Nationally, 31.4% of Canadians admit to 'falling asleep' (16.7%) or 'maybe falling asleep' (14.7%) during intimacy.' The gender split is almost even: 32.1% of women versus 30.6% of men.

3) Provocative purchases:

Asked what 'the most adventurous purchase they've made for the bedroom this year' is, nearly a third of Canadians (30.7%) surprisingly said 'intimate toys.' Followed by premium sheets (18.8%), mood lighting and dimmers (13.6%), and mattress toppers (10.5%). At only a difference of .3%, Canadian women (30.8%) and men (30.5%) are united on intimate toy purchases.

4) Pets are persistent passion police:

Nationally, 48.7% of Canadians have had a 'pet interruption' during an 'intimate moment' with 28.3% reporting frequent/mortifying/weird pet interruptions. 5.0% admitted the 'pet is strangely into watching.'

5) Snoring beats scrolling in blowing bedroom bliss:

Nationally, 7.5% of Canadians say snoring, drooling, etc. 'kills sexy time' most often, compared with 6.9% who blame phone notifications.

6) Rarity is real: nearly a quarter Canadians say their 'sexy time' is scarce:

Nationally, 24.2% of Canadians say sexy time happens rarely.

7) Canadian kids are also killing the bedroom buzz:

Nationally, 38.4% of Canadian adults say they have been interrupted or almost interrupted by kids during intimacy, including 10.7% who say 'they were scarred forever' by it.

8) SEXY by the Sea!

Atlantic provinces are making the boldest bedroom buys with Prince Edward Island (77.5%), Nova Scotia (39.3%), and Newfoundland/Labrador (34.5%) topping the provinces for intimate toy purchases in the last year. They were followed by Alberta (33.0%), Quebec (32.9%), Manitoba (30.4%), Saskatchewan (30.1%), Ontario (29.8%) and BC at 24.0%.

This was a pick all that apply question.

9) Canadian men are more bullish on the bedroom

While nationally, 66.5% of Canadians say 'sexy time' happens weekly or more. 73.4% of men optimistically say its weekly or more vs. only 59.8% of Canadian women.

10) Your bed may be begging for a better love life:

Nationally, 22.4% of Canadians say if their bed could talk, it would tell them, "I miss the romance." 30.0% said it would tell them to "buy a new bed today."

About Woolroom:

Founded in 2008 and built on 150 years of expertise in sourcing the finest wool and textiles, Woolroom is a family-run business from Bradford, the "Wool Capital of the World," dedicated to creating home textiles crafted from British wool and natural fibers for the best night's sleep. Responding to a time when synthetic, unethically produced bedding dominated the market and wool was undervalued, Woolroom set out to make a responsible choice, ensuring wool's natural sleep-enhancing properties were brought to life in bedding and mattresses. Committed to improving the lives of British farmers and their animals, Woolroom guarantees fair pricing for wool and humane treatment for sheep through its Wool ID® Traceable Wool Program, making it the only fully traceable wool bedding and mattress provider in the world. With a global reach and a people-first ethos, Woolroom lives by its motto, "From Sheep to Sleep," combining ethical sourcing, transparency, and expert craftsmanship to deliver superior rest around the globe.

Canadian Media Contact:

Patrick McCaully

Pointman News Creation

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Pointmannc.com

SOURCE Woolroom Canada