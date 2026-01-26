Surrey Place Launches Ontario's First Harm Reduction Program for Adults with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities

TORONTO and KENORA–RAINY RIVER, ON , Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Surrey Place is proud to announce the launch of Safer Steps My Way: Community Outreach for Drug and Alcohol Use, Ontario's first harm reduction program designed specifically for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) who use drugs or alcohol.

Funded by Health Canada, the four-year initiative addresses a critical and long-standing gap in both the developmental services and substance-use systems, where adults with IDD have historically faced barriers to safe, stigma-free support.

Why Safer Steps My Way Matters

Adults with IDD who use substances are among Ontario's most marginalized populations. They often fall through the cracks because existing developmental and substance-use programs are not designed to meet their unique needs. Without tailored, accessible support, many face heightened risks to their health, safety, and wellbeing. Safer Steps My Way provides inclusive, evidenced-informed and accessible harm reduction services rounded in dignity, choice, and autonomy.

Operating in Toronto and the Kenora–Rainy River region, the program delivers mobile, wraparound care guided by the SHIFT framework: humility, awareness, sensitivity, and accessibility. Crucially, the program was co-created with people with living and lived experience to ensure it reflects real priorities, needs, and safety considerations.

"Adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities who use substances deserve support that respects their dignity, autonomy, and right to be safe," said Terri Hewitt, CEO of Surrey Place. "Safer Steps My Way represents a transformational shift toward inclusive, harm reduction-based care. By meeting people where they are and valuing their voices at every step, this program challenges stigma and brings meaningful change to communities across Ontario."

How The Program Works

Through flexible community outreach, multidisciplinary teams that include a Behaviour Analyst, Intensive Case Manager, Social Worker and Wellness Counsellor meet participants wherever they feel safest: at home, at partner agency sites, or in community spaces. In Northwestern Ontario, the model is delivered in partnership with trusted local organizations, ensuring support is culturally affirming, regionally responsive, and built on existing community strengths.

"Surrey Place is leading the way in building safer, more inclusive substance use supports in Ontario," said the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health. "Thanks to the Safer Steps My Way initiative, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities experiencing substance use issues will receive the respectful and tailored support they deserve."

The launch of Safer Steps My Way also aims to build capacity across sectors by strengthening collaboration among developmental services, healthcare, harm reduction providers, mental health supports, housing organizations, and justice-involved systems. As one of Canada's first harm reduction programs dedicated to adults with IDD, it provides a crucial and replicable model that can be adapted and scaled across the province.

Get Involved

Surrey Place invites service providers, community partners, and advocates to collaborate, learn more, and help advance IDD-inclusive harm reduction across Ontario.

