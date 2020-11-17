Surgere Welcomes Mazda as New AutoSphere Client

GREEN, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Mazda Motor Corporation recently joined Surgere's connected community of automotive OEMs and suppliers, AutoSphere, on November 4. As a member of AutoSphere, Mazda joins the industry's largest IoT ecosystem. This ecosystem uses Advanced Microsoft Analytics to provide highly accurate visibility and identity to assets, such as reusable packaging and parts, throughout the entire supply chain. The addition of Mazda gives the community a broader level of visibility and control over material that is constantly moving between locations. This initiative is another indicator of Mazda's leadership in technology and innovation.

Mazda joins current AutoSphere members to tackle a $3.2 billion problem. Through this massive collaboration, the automotive industry experiences significant increases in productivity and reduction in cost. With sensor-based IoT technology, including RFID, over 22 million reusable container assets and part associations are tracked throughout the supply chain at more than 2,000 locations in North America. As a part of AutoSphere, Mazda will reduce problems such as mis-directed packaging, packaging loss, expedited freight costs, and high volumes of cardboard use.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mazda to our AutoSphere Community," said William Wappler, President and CEO of Surgere. "As a part of this network, Mazda will receive the advantages and visibility coming from the community's shared data. As more OEMs join AutoSphere, the community gets stronger and the benefits become more valuable. It's exciting to see how OEMs will benefit from this addition of Mazda."

The future of AutoSphere is a result of strength in numbers. More participation in AutoSphere means less opportunities for material to fall into a black hole. Additionally, and very importantly, as more OEMs join, the benefits extend to all of their suppliers.

About Surgere:

Surgere is a leading IoT technology company specializing in sensor-based science that provides never before seen 99.9% data accuracy for wide-spread visibility throughout the Supply Chain. Surgere's patented technology & proprietary software empowers the world's leading brands with unparalleled end-to-end supply chain analytics, high-fidelity data, and sensor-based solutions to "see" inventory. Headquartered in Green, Ohio, Surgere's Software Suite identifies weaknesses and opportunities for improvement in real time.

To learn more, please visit www.surgere.com or follow us @SurgereIoT.

