Surge in Community Fundraising Events Fuels Nonprofit Optimism and Nationwide Revival

Join Us for Light The Night 2024!

HALIFAX, NS, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Amidst a landscape of resilience and renewal, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada proudly announces the triumphant return of Light The Night, scheduled to illuminate at the Pier 21 on Saturday, October 26, 2024. As peer-to-peer fundraising events continue to surge, Light The Night stands as a beacon of hope, unity, and communal strength, poised to deliver an unforgettable experience that celebrates the power of collective action.

In the wake of recent challenges, Light The Night's comeback heralds a renaissance of in-person engagement, promising participants an unparalleled evening that captures the essence of solidarity and support. Alicia Talarico, President of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, shares her heartfelt anticipation for the event's return. "After navigating uncertainties and prioritizing safety, we're thrilled to rekindle the magic of Light The Night in its truest form," said Talarico. "This year, we're committed to crafting an experience that ignites the spirit of our community and leaves an indelible mark on all who participate."

With an 8.9% increase in revenue for peer-to-peer fundraising events nationwide, Light The Night 2024 promises an evening of heightened entertainment, culinary delights, and opportunities for profound connections within the community. Participants will traverse a path illuminated by hope, honouring those affected by blood cancers and standing in solidarity against these diseases.

"Light The Night isn't just a walk; it's a testament to our resilience, our determination, and our unwavering commitment to the fight against blood cancers," Talarico emphasized. "As we come together under the stars, we embody the progress we've made and the hope that propels us forward."

Registration for Light The Night 2024 is now open at lightthenight.ca. Join us as we shine brighter together, forging a path of healing and support for those impacted by blood cancers.

About the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada:

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada is a non-profit organization dedicated to finding cures and ensuring access to treatments for blood cancer patients. Through fundraising events like Light The Night, the Society provides support, education, and advocacy for individuals and families affected by blood cancers.

