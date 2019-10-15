Surge Energy Inc. Confirms October 2019 Dividend

CALGARY, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on November 15, 2019 in respect of October 2019 production, for the shareholders of record on October 31, 2019 will be $0.008333 per share.

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Surge Energy Inc. is an oil-weighted production and development company with high quality, large oil in place, crude oil reservoirs. Management is focused on delivering to its shareholders solid per share organic growth, sustainable monthly dividends, and further growth through accretive acquisitions of additional elite oil reservoirs.

