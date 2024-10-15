CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on November 15, 2024, in respect of October 2024 production, for the shareholders of record on October 31, 2024, will be $0.043333 per share.

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

View PDF SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS NOVEMBER 2024 DIVIDEND (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)

Surge is an intermediate, publicly traded oil company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through free cash flow generation. The Company's defined operating strategy is based on acquiring and developing high-quality, conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology to enhance ultimate oil recoveries.

