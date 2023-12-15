SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS JANUARY 2024 DIVIDEND

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on January 15, 2024, in respect of December 2023 production, for the shareholders of record on December 31, 2023, will be $0.04 per share.

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Surge is an intermediate, publicly traded oil company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through free cash flow generation. The Company's defined operating strategy is based on acquiring and developing high-quality, conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology to enhance ultimate oil recoveries.

