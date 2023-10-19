SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING AND NOTICE OF REDEMPTION OF 6.75% CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES DUE JUNE 30, 2024

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced convertible debenture financing with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), led by National Bank Financial Inc., pursuant to which the Underwriters purchased an aggregate principal amount of $48.3 million of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the Company (the "Debentures"), including exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (the "Over-Allotment Option") on a "bought-deal" basis (the "Financing").

The net proceeds of the Financing will be used to fund the redemption of the Company's currently outstanding $34,500,000 6.75% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures due June 30, 2024 (the "2019 Debentures"), as well as for general corporate purposes. Pending the repayment of the 2019 Debentures, the net proceeds of the Financing may temporarily be used to reduce general corporate indebtedness.

The Debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "SGY.DB.B" (CUSIP 86880YAC3).

The Debentures offered, and the common shares in the capital of the Company issuable on conversion or redemption thereof, have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy the common shares in the United States.

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION OF 6.75% CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

Surge is also pleased to announce that it has issued a notice of redemption to holders of the 2019 Debentures. The 2019 Debentures are not subject to a pre-payment penalty.

As set out in the notice of redemption, Surge will redeem, as of November 18, 2023 ("Redemption Date"), all of the aggregate principal amount of the 2019 Debentures for cash. On the Redemption Date, Surge will pay the aggregate principal amount of the 2019 Debentures (being $1,000 for each 2019 Debenture) plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the Redemption Date (less any tax required to be deducted) (collectively, the "Redemption Price").

The 2019 Debentures are listed on the TSX under the symbol "SGY.DB.A" (CUSIP 86880YAB5).

In accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2019 Debentures, holders of the 2019 Debentures have the right to convert their 2019 Debentures, at their option, into common shares of Surge ("Surge Shares") at a conversion price of approximately $19.12 per Surge Share, at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. Calgary time on November 17, 2023. A holder electing to convert the principal amount of their 2019 Debentures will receive approximately 52 Surge Shares per $1,000 principal amount of 2019 Debentures converted, plus a cash payment for accrued unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the date of conversion (less any tax required to be deducted). No fractional shares will be issued on conversion but, in lieu thereof, the Company will pay the cash equivalent thereof determined on the basis of the Current Market Price (as defined in the indenture governing the 2019 Debentures) of the Surge Shares on the date of conversion.

All holders of 2019 Debentures who fail to deliver a notice of conversion on or prior to 5:00 p.m. Calgary time on November 17, 2023 (or such other earlier time as may be indicated by their broker, dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee), will have their 2019 Debentures redeemed on the Redemption Date for a cash payment equal to the Redemption Price.

As all of the 2019 Debentures were issued in "book-entry only" form and are held by CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., beneficial holders of the 2019 Debentures must contact their broker, dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee to exercise their right to convert their 2019 Debentures.

