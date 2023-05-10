Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Surge Energy Inc.

May 10, 2023, 19:24 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXSGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 the following nine director nominees were elected:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

James Pasieka

Marion Burnyeat

33,553,225

32,526,017

99.36%

99.28%

208,736

235,944

0.64%

0.72%

Paul Colborne

Daryl Gilbert

Michelle Gramatke

32,544,010

32,530,078

30,334,494

99.33%

99.29%

92.59%

217,951

231,883

2,427,467

0.67%

0.71%

7.41%

Robert Leach

Allison Maher

30,335,795

29,201,853

92.59%

89.13%

2,426,166

3,560,108

7.41%

10.87%

P. Daniel O'Neil

32,552,993

99.36 %

208,968

0.64 %

Murray Smith

31,398,449

95.84 %

1,363,512

4.16 %


In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors to be elected at the Meeting at nine (9).

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

For further information: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]

