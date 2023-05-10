Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

May 10, 2023, 19:24 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 the following nine director nominees were elected:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
James Pasieka
Marion Burnyeat
|
33,553,225
32,526,017
|
99.36%
99.28%
|
208,736
235,944
|
0.64%
0.72%
|
Paul Colborne
Daryl Gilbert
Michelle Gramatke
|
32,544,010
32,530,078
30,334,494
|
99.33%
99.29%
92.59%
|
217,951
231,883
2,427,467
|
0.67%
0.71%
7.41%
|
Robert Leach
Allison Maher
|
30,335,795
29,201,853
|
92.59%
89.13%
|
2,426,166
3,560,108
|
7.41%
10.87%
|
P. Daniel O'Neil
|
32,552,993
|
99.36 %
|
208,968
|
0.64 %
|
Murray Smith
|
31,398,449
|
95.84 %
|
1,363,512
|
4.16 %
In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors to be elected at the Meeting at nine (9).
The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]
