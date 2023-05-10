CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 the following nine director nominees were elected:

Related Documents View PDF Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)



Votes For Votes Withheld

# % # % James Pasieka Marion Burnyeat 33,553,225 32,526,017 99.36% 99.28% 208,736 235,944 0.64% 0.72% Paul Colborne Daryl Gilbert Michelle Gramatke 32,544,010 32,530,078 30,334,494 99.33% 99.29% 92.59% 217,951 231,883 2,427,467 0.67% 0.71% 7.41% Robert Leach Allison Maher 30,335,795 29,201,853 92.59% 89.13% 2,426,166 3,560,108 7.41% 10.87% P. Daniel O'Neil 32,552,993 99.36 % 208,968 0.64 % Murray Smith 31,398,449 95.84 % 1,363,512 4.16 %



In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors to be elected at the Meeting at nine (9).

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

For further information: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]