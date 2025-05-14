Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2025 the following seven director nominees were elected:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

# % # % James Pasieka 17,287,900 95.48 % 819,136 4.52 % Marion Burnyeat 15,341,551 84.73 % 2,765,485 15.27 % Paul Colborne 16,982,930 93.79 % 1,124,106 6.21 % Daryl Gilbert 17,336,137 95.74 % 770,899 4.26 % Michelle Gramatke 16,128,452 89.07 % 1,978,584 10.93 % Robert Leach 16,162,498 89.26 % 1,944,538 10.74 % Allison Maher 16,203,214 89.49 % 1,903,822 10.51 %

In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors at Meeting at seven (7).

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

FURTHER INFORMATION: For more information, please contact: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]