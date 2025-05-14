Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Surge Energy Inc.

May 14, 2025, 19:32 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2025 the following seven director nominees were elected:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

James Pasieka

17,287,900

95.48 %

819,136

4.52 %

Marion Burnyeat

15,341,551

84.73 %

2,765,485

15.27 %

Paul Colborne

16,982,930

93.79 %

1,124,106

6.21 %

Daryl Gilbert

17,336,137

95.74 %

770,899

4.26 %

Michelle Gramatke

16,128,452

89.07 %

1,978,584

10.93 %

Robert Leach

16,162,498

89.26 %

1,944,538

10.74 %

Allison Maher

16,203,214

89.49 %

1,903,822

10.51 %

In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors at Meeting at seven (7).

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

FURTHER INFORMATION: For more information, please contact: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]

