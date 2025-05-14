Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

News provided bySurge Energy Inc.
May 14, 2025, 19:32 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2025 the following seven director nominees were elected:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
James Pasieka
|
17,287,900
|
95.48 %
|
819,136
|
4.52 %
|
Marion Burnyeat
|
15,341,551
|
84.73 %
|
2,765,485
|
15.27 %
|
Paul Colborne
|
16,982,930
|
93.79 %
|
1,124,106
|
6.21 %
|
Daryl Gilbert
|
17,336,137
|
95.74 %
|
770,899
|
4.26 %
|
Michelle Gramatke
|
16,128,452
|
89.07 %
|
1,978,584
|
10.93 %
|
Robert Leach
|
16,162,498
|
89.26 %
|
1,944,538
|
10.74 %
|
Allison Maher
|
16,203,214
|
89.49 %
|
1,903,822
|
10.51 %
In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors at Meeting at seven (7).
The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.
FURTHER INFORMATION: For more information, please contact: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]
