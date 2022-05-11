Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

May 11, 2022, 18:46 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2022 the following nine director nominees were elected:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
James Pasieka
Marion Burnyeat
|
21,918,661
21,798,272
|
99.50%
98.95%
|
110,772
231,161
|
0.50%
1.05%
|
Paul Colborne
Daryl Gilbert
Michelle Gramatke
|
21,907,972
21,786,277
21,770,858
|
99.45%
98.90%
98.83%
|
121,461
243,156
258,575
|
0.55%
1.10%
1.17%
|
Robert Leach
Allison Maher
|
21,931,689
21,834,760
|
99.56%
99.12%
|
97,744
194,673
|
0.44%
0.88%
|
P. Daniel O'Neil
|
21,741,473
|
98.69%
|
287,960
|
1.31%
|
Murray Smith
|
21,406,426
|
97.17%
|
623,007
|
2.83%
In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors to be elected at the Meeting at nine (9).
The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.
For further information: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]
