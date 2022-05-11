Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors to be elected at the Meeting at nine (9).

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

