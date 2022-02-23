Surge Copper Intersects 80 metres of 1.2% CuEq including 32 metres of 2.0% CuEq at the Seel Breccia Zone

Hole S21-314, the last hole of the 2021 Seel Breccia drilling program, intersected 80 metres grading 1.16% copper equivalent from 22 metres downhole depth, including 32 metres grading 2.02% copper equivalent

grading from downhole depth, including grading Hole S21-311 intersected 40 metres grading 0.81% copper equivalent from 82 metres downhole depth, including 10 metres grading 1.43% copper equivalent

grading from downhole depth, including grading Hole S21-312 intersected 33.3 metres grading 1.05% copper equivalent from 10.7 metres downhole depth, including 22 metres grading 1.30% copper equivalent

grading from downhole depth, including grading Hole S21-310 intersected 34 metres grading 0.73% copper equivalent from 72 metres downhole depth, including 6 metres grading 1.57% copper equivalent

Shane Ebert, President and VP Exploration, commented: "Holes S21-313, 314, and S06-42 define a zone of high-grade breccia-style mineralization that starts near surface, is over 100 metres wide, approaches 100 metres deep, and stands out as the widest zone of breccia-style mineralization along the 300 metre known strike length. We are very encouraged to see these high copper and silver grades hold together over a sizable area reinforcing our objective of identifying potential near-surface high-grade starter material."

Assay results have been received for 13 holes from the Seel Breccia Zone including holes S21-279, 292, 303, and 305 to 314. These are the final assay results from the 2021 drilling program at the Seel Breccia Zone. Twelve of the 13 drill holes intersected mineralization with 7 holes hitting high grades over downhole widths of 18 to 80 metres. Significant results are summarized in the table below. Hole locations and orientations are shown on the drill hole map and select holes are illustrated on the cross-sections below.

Holes S21-313 and 314 were located from the same pad near the eastern end of the Seel Breccia Zone and demonstrate a sizable coherent zone of high grade approximately 100 metres wide that starts near surface and extends to depths approaching 100 metres (see Figure 2). Hole S21-314 intersected 80 metres grading 0.89% copper and 22.8 g/t silver (1.16% copper equivalent) from 22 metres downhole, including 32 metres grading 1.58% copper and 39.1 g/t silver (2.02% copper equivalent). Hole S21-313 intersected 48 metres grading 1.06% copper and 24.7 g/t silver (1.55% copper equivalent) from 10 metres downhole, including 24 metres grading 1.74% copper and 42.3 g/t silver (2.63% copper equivalent).

Holes S21-279, 292, and 307 to 312 are located in the central part of the Seel Breccia Zone and drilled at varying dips and azimuths with some holes intersecting the main breccia zone and some drilled away from the zone and not testing it. Figure 3 shows a cross-section through the zone defining a near-surface zone of high-grade mineralization exceeding 50 metres wide and extending to roughly 75 metres depth. Several holes tested the zone below 75 metres depth and encountered either no mineralization or mineralization over narrow widths indicating the zone may pinch out at depth in this area. Results from these holes are highlighted by hole S21-310 which intersected 34 metres grading 0.56% Cu and 9.7 g/t silver (0.73% copper equivalent) from 72 metres downhole, hole S21-311 which intersected 40 metres grading 0.59% Cu and 16.9 g/t silver (0.81% copper equivalent) from 82 metres downhole, and hole S21-312 which intersected 33.3 metres grading 0.78% Cu and 21.6 g/t silver (1.05% copper equivalent) from 10.7 metres downhole.

Hole S21-303, 305, and 306 were collared well south of the Breccia Zone and tested it at depth. These holes confirm the Breccia Zone narrows below 100 metres vertical depth, consistent with other parts of the deposit.

The Seel Breccia is a near-vertical to steeply south-dipping breccia body ranging from 25 to 100 metres wide, extending to depths up to 100 metres below surface, and having a known strike length of 300 metres. Smaller parallel and irregular breccia bodies locally surround the main zone. Drilling during the 2021 field season has significantly expanded near-surface high-grade mineralization well beyond the zone of historical drilling, and the area is being evaluated for its potential as a high-grade starter pit.

Results for nine core holes are also pending from the Company's 2021 Berg drill program.

Summary of Assay Results for Selected Holes Drill

Hole From

(m) To (m) Width

(m)1 CuEq

(%)2 Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) S21-279 10 26 16 0.24 0.14 0.08 3.9 S21-279 58 70 12 0.24 0.18 0.00 5.0 S21-279 78 108 30 0.17 0.11 0.02 3.7 S21-292 146 164 18 0.49 0.34 0.02 12.2 including 146 152 6 0.99 0.70 0.01 26.6 S21-303 232 240 8 0.29 0.22 0.01 6.7 S21-305 164 166 2 1.19 0.90 0.01 26.6 S21-306 212 214 2 0.36 0.29 0.00 5.9 S21-307 158 170 12 0.19 0.13 0.00 6.3 S21-309 44 70 26 0.58 0.42 0.05 10.3 including 46 50 4 0.99 0.74 0.03 20.0 S21-310 72 106 34 0.73 0.56 0.07 9.7 including 72 78 6 1.57 1.32 0.01 22.0 including 96 106 10 1.17 0.88 0.15 15.4 S21-311 82 122 40 0.81 0.59 0.04 16.9 including 86 96 10 1.43 1.08 0.06 28.8 including 112 122 10 1.42 1.05 0.05 30.6 S21-312 10.7 44 33.3 1.05 0.78 0.04 21.6 including 22 44 22 1.30 1.00 0.03 25.0 S21-313 10 58 48 1.55 1.06 0.26 24.7 including 18 42 24 2.63 1.74 0.50 42.3 S21-314 22 102 80 1.16 0.89 0.03 22.8 including 30 62 32 2.02 1.58 0.03 39.1 including 78 84 6 1.61 1.25 0.02 32.2

1. Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true widths have not been determined. 2. CuEq (copper equivalent) has been used to express the combined value of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver as a percentage of copper, and is provided for illustrative purposes only and to provide ease of comparison. No allowances have been made for recovery losses that may occur should mining eventually result. Calculations use metal prices of US$3.00/lb copper, US$1,800/oz gold, US$10/lb molybdenum, and US$22/oz silver, using the formula CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.875) + (Mo % x 3.33) + (Ag g/t x 0.0107).

West Seel Metallurgical Testwork Program

The Company has commenced a metallurgical testwork program focused on multiple composite samples from the West Seel deposit. This program will be conducted by ALS Metallurgy at their laboratory facility in Kamloops, British Columbia, and will build upon the results of prior testwork programs completed on samples from the Ootsa Property from 2012 to 2014. Further details on the testwork program will be provided as the program progresses and results become available.

Quality Control

All drill core is logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS Geochemistry in Kamloops, British Columbia for analysis (which is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited), while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 33 additional elements are analyzed by Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every sample batch and then checked to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control.

Qualified Person

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Ootsa and Berg projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Upcoming Catalysts

The Company anticipates updating the market on results from the following activities:

Drill results from 9 drill holes from 2021 Berg drill program

Resource update for the Ootsa project

Inversion and targeting results from regional airborne geophysics, and update on regional exploration pipeline

Results from the West Seel metallurgical testwork program

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

