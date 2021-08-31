Surge Battery Announces US Trading on the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Surge Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQB: NILIF) (FRA: DJ5C) is pleased to announce that effective at the opening today, August 31, 2021, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol "NILIF".

Greg Reimer, President & CEO commented: "Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States complements our Canadian listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NILI" and broadens our investor base. The quotation on the OTCQB is anticipated to enhance liquidity by providing current and prospective investors with an easily accessible and transparent trading platform where they go and obtain Real Time quotes and market information".

About OTCQB

The OTCQB® Venture Market is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The ability to have the Company's shares electronically transferred between brokerages in the US is significantly more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. When shares are able to trade electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds, while opening the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from the Company's shares.

Further to this news, Surge reports that the Company is also "Blue-Skyed" with a listing in Mergent Manuals and News Reports™. Surge's corporate profile, which includes descriptive text, data, news and financial statements, is accessible through Mergent's online and print products.

As part of Mergent's listing services, the description is highlighted separately on www.mergent.com with an active hyperlink back to Surge's website.

The Mergent Industrial Manual and News Reports™ is a recognized securities manual in 39 states for purposes of Blue Sky Manual Exemption. First published in 1918, and formerly known as Moody's™ Manuals and News Reports, the publication was rebranded as Mergent Manuals and News Reports when Mergent, Inc. acquired Moody's™ Financial Information Services division in 1998.

Surge's listing aids in opening the company up to a much broader investment base. However, it is recommended that brokers confirm with their compliance/legal department concerning "Blue Sky" laws in specific states and other regulatory laws that might affect them.

About Mergent, Inc.

For over 100 years, Mergent, Inc. has been a leading provider of business and financial data on global publicly listed companies. Based in the U.S, Mergent maintains a strong global presence, with offices in New York, Charlotte, San Diego, London, Tokyo, Kuching and Melbourne. Mergent operates one the longest continuously databases of descriptive and fundamental information as well as pricing and corporate action data on domestic and international companies, together with terms and conditions data on corporate and municipal bonds. Mergent subsidiaries provide services in independent equity research and administration tools for portfolio building and measurement.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and Nevada, USA.

