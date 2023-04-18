Surex is Excited to Announce a New Insurance Partner, CAA Insurance Company!

MAGRATH, AB, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Surex is proud to announce a new partnership with CAA Insurance Company. CAA Insurance Company has been helping Canadians for over 115 years, so they aren't new to the industry.

"This partnership has been a few years in the making, but we are so thrilled to finally have CAA Insurance Company products available to our clients. They are a great Canadian brand and we know Surex can bring their products to even more Canadians as we continue to grow." - Lance Miller, CEO/Co-founder of Surex

With our current economy, it is super important to us to be able to have valued partners to be able to give our clients choice on carrier, coverages and price. Adding CAA Insurance Company to the mix will really open up doors for new customers to be able to offer more value and more savings.

This past year we celebrated 10 years in operation, and are thrilled that Canadians love what we are bringing to the table. Our online Insurance Marketplace™ gives you choice, and access to dedicated licensed insurance advisors who is always there to offer advice, and all of this can be done from the comfort of your home with e-signatures and instant proof of insurance.

We currently operate across Canada (excluding QC), with over 65,000+ active insurance policies and an aggressive plan to expand to over 500,000 policies in the next 10 years. Surex offers auto, home, condo/tenant, and business insurance through 10+ insurance partners. For more information on Surex please visit our website at www.surex.com

