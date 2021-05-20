MONTREAL, May 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Supremex Inc. ("Supremex" or the "Company") (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday May 20, 2021.

Voting Results:

A total of 9,516,445 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 34.48% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all directors' nominees as follows:

Nominees % For % Withheld Nicole Boivin 99.56 0.44 Stewart Emerson 99.83 0.17 Robert B. Johnston 93.16 6.84 Georges Kobrynsky 97.85 2.15 Dany Paradis 97.87 2.13 Steven P. Richardson 99.58 0.42 Andrew I. (Drew) Sullivan 99.56 0.44 Warren J. White 99.59 0.41

Appointment of Auditors

Based on the proxies received, Ernst and Young LLP were appointed auditors of the Company and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration. The percentage of votes cast with respect of the appointment of the auditors is as follows:

% For % Withheld 99.94 0.06

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates 12 manufacturing facilities across five provinces in Canada and three manufacturing facilities in the United States employing approximately 865 people. Supremex' growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers. For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

For further information: Stewart Emerson, President and CEO, [email protected], 514 595-0555, extension 2316

