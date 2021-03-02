MONTREAL, March 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Supremex Inc. ("Supremex" or the "Company") (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announces that its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Guy Prenevost, will be leaving the Company on March 19, 2021 to pursue another opportunity.

"I wish to thank Guy for his hard work and dedication. Since joining Supremex, he contributed to strengthening our finance and accounting processes, hired key individuals, improved the function's ability to service our operations and contributed to the successful integration of one of the largest acquisitions in our 44-year history," said Stewart Emerson, President & CEO of Supremex. "We wish him all the best in his new position."

The Company has commenced an executive search to identify potential candidates for this role. The Company can count on a seasoned finance and accounting team led by Corporate Controller Steven Perreault to ensure a smooth transition.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates 13 facilities across six provinces in Canada and three facilities in the United States employing approximately 850 people. Supremex' growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

For further information: Stewart Emerson, President and CEO, [email protected], 514 595-0555, extension 2316

