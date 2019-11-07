Supremex Announces Date of 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Supremex Inc. ("Supremex" or the "Company") (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before market open on Thursday, November 14, 2019. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the Conference Call will be available on the Company's website, in the Investors section under Webcast.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Local participants ( Montreal area), dial into 514 807-9895

area), dial into 514 807-9895 North-American participants, dial toll-free 1 888 231-8191

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website in the Investors section under Webcast.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates 12 facilities across seven provinces in Canada and three facilities in the United States employing approximately 800 people. Supremex' growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute paper and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers. For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

For further information: Stewart Emerson, President & CEO, investors@supremex.com, 514 595-0555, extension 2316

