MONTREAL, May 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Supremex Inc. ("Supremex" or the "Company") (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of packaging and specialty products, today announced the appointment of Mary Chronopoulos as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective May 31, 2021.

Mrs. Chronopoulos is a highly accomplished financial executive with over 16 years of experience in finance with large private and public companies. She was previously Chief Financial Officer of Energir, a diversified energy company with over $2.5 billion in sales and Chief Financial Officer of Group BMR, a large home renovation and hardware company. She also held various senior roles in finance such as Vice President of Finance at Aldo Group and at Saputo's Bakery Division. Mrs. Chronopoulos holds the CPA, CMA designation and earned an MBA from the John Molson School of Business.

"I am very pleased to welcome Mary Chronopoulos to the role of CFO. Her strong qualifications in corporate finance, business strategy and operations management will be put to contribution as we grow our packaging platform, work to improve our business processes and extract operational leverage," said Stewart Emerson, President & CEO of Supremex. "I would also like to thank Steven Perreault and Lyne Bégin, who have supported us during the transition phase."

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including (but not limited to) statements about the EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings and future performance of Supremex and similar statements or information concerning anticipated future results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Forward-looking information may include words such as anticipate, assumption, believe, could, expect, goal, guidance, intend, may, objective, outlook, plan, seek, should, strive, target and will. Such information relates to future events or future performance and reflects current assumptions, expectations and estimates of management regarding growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, Canadian economic environment and liability to attract and retain customers. Such forward-looking information reflects current assumptions, expectations and estimates of management and is based on information currently available to Supremex as at the date of this press release. Such assumptions, expectations and estimates are discussed throughout the MD&A for year ended December 31, 2020 and in the MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Supremex cautions that such assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions, including all of the current uncertainty resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and its broader repercussions on the global economy, render such assumptions, although believed reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and actual results may differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: global health crisis, economic cycles, decline in envelope consumption, increase of competition, growth by acquisition, reliance on key personnel, raw material price increases, exchange rate fluctuation, concerns about protection of the environment, availability of capital, credit risks with respect to trade receivables, interest rate fluctuation, potential risk of litigation, contributions to employee benefits plans, cyber security and data protection, no guarantee to pay dividends. In addition, risks and uncertainties arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that could cause results to differ from those expected include, but are not limited to: potential government actions, changes in consumer behaviors and demand, changes in customer requirements, disruptions of the Company's suppliers and supply chain, availability of personnel and uncertainty about the extent and duration of the pandemic. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed throughout the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in particular, in ''Risk Factors''. Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize. Readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking information unless otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. The Company expressly disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements can be found on www.sedar.com and on Supremex' website.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates 12 manufacturing facilities across five provinces in Canada and three manufacturing facilities in the United States employing approximately 865 people. Supremex' growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

SOURCE Supremex Inc.

For further information: Stewart Emerson, President and CEO, [email protected], 514 595-0555, extension 2316

