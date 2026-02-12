Supreme Egg Products Helps Ontario Processors Secure Reliable Liquid Egg Supply with 99% Fill Rate.

Resourceful egg processors demonstrate agility and flexibility for industrial clients and food service with proven 99% order fulfillment.

ETOBICOKE, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Supreme Egg Products, a specialist in egg processing, empowers Ontario's industrial processors and HRI operations with dependable liquid eggs and hard-boiled eggs, backed by a 99% fill rate that ensures production continuity.

Supreme Egg Products is a trusted partner for industrial and HRI clients, offering strong production capacity and in-house expertise in processed products. Clients benefit from Supreme Egg Products' dedicated lab and R&D team, flexible packaging options tailored to their needs, close collaboration with a responsive, dynamic team, and a high level of adaptability and stability.

Operating facilities in Etobicoke, Ontario, and Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec, the company handles all stages of production and distribution to serve markets across Canada. Supreme holds trusted certifications such as Kosher (MK) and SQF, supported by a robust quality assurance program that guarantees batch consistency and full traceability from input to final delivery.

This commitment minimizes disruptions for Ontario clients reliant on liquid eggs and hard-boiled eggs.

Contact Supreme Egg Products today to discuss how their 99% fill rate can support your operations: [email protected] or visit https://supreme-nutri.ca/en/

