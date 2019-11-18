Supreme Cannabis' Wellness Focused Brand, Blissco, Launches New CBD Oil, Pūr Dew

Pūr Dew was created in British Columbia, using pure CBD cannabis oil and USDA certified organic MCT coconut oil. Blissco was able to retain the delicate terpenes, giving Pūr Dew the aromatic smell of clove, with refreshing hints of citrus and pine. Blissco is committed to sourcing packaging that is the least harmful to the environment. Continuing this commitment, Pūr Dew is available in recyclable glass bottles and the cardboard packaging is made from 100% post-consumer waste paper.

"We are excited to expand our product offering to include CBD, arguably one of the fastest growing product segments on the market. As Blissco's first CBD oil, Pūr Dew offers consumers full-spectrum CBD and USDA certified organic MCT coconut oil," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "Our team worked incredibly hard to provide consumers with a product that retains the benefits of the plant and the natural terpenes. Pūr Dew can be taken directly or mixes well into beverages, such as smoothies. We are excited for consumers to try Pūr Dew," continued Mr. Dhaliwal.

Pūr Dew CBD oil is available in a 30 mL glass bottle with a dropper and has 750 mg of CBD and less than 0.3% THC per bottle. Pūr Dew will be available in British Columbia and released to other Canadian provinces throughout the year.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Blissco, a wellness cannabis brand and a multi-licensed processor and distributor based in British Columbia; Truverra Inc., a global medicinal cannabis brand and licensed cultivator; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; Medigrow Lesotho, an cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; Supreme Heights, an investment platform focused on CBD brands in the UK and Europe and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to, the availability of Pūr Dew in British Columbia and its release to other Canadian provinces throughout the year, and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking information is current as of the date it is made and is based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated September 17, 2019 ("AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

