Supreme Cannabis Welcomes Global CPG Executive John Griese as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) announced today that John Griese has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Mr. Griese brings over 30 years of executive consumer packaged goods ("CPG") and global cannabis operations experience to Supreme Cannabis. In his role as COO, Mr. Griese will be responsible for driving continuous improvements across all operating assets and leading supply chain management for Supreme Cannabis' diverse portfolio of products.

Prior to joining Supreme Cannabis, Mr. Griese gained unique operational experience in the cannabis industry as the COO for medical and recreational cannabis companies Creso Pharma Limited and Bloom Farms in California. As Supreme Cannabis evolves into a cannabis CPG company focused on building leading brands, it benefits from Mr. Griese' impressive experience in CPG. Mr. Griese has held executive level positions in operations and supply chain with Nestle and Pepsico.

"It is a privilege to welcome John Griese to our maturing leadership team during a key time when Supreme Cannabis is evolving into a leading cannabis CPG company. He has over 30 years of CPG, supply chain and cannabis experience in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe with companies such as Nestle and Pepsico," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "His diverse experience, which includes recent cannabis industry experience with Bloom Farms and Creso Pharma, makes him a valuable asset as we scale and optimize our 7ACRES' facility, ramp-up oil production at Blissco and add to our focused suite of best-in-class operating assets. Looking forward, John's vast business experience in the U.S. cannabis industry will be valuable as we plan for future growth."

As COO of Supreme Cannabis, Mr. Griese will be responsible for creating an operational strategy that allows the Company the agility needed to keep pace with the dynamic nature of the cannabis market while implementing continuous operational improvements, assuring that operations are first class in the industry. Mr. Griese will work closely with Supreme Cannabis' General Managers to ensure high performing, safe and sustainable operations at 7ACRES, Blissco and Truverra's facilities, as well as future operating assets globally.

"I am proud to be joining Supreme Cannabis as it enters its next stage of growth. I look forward to working with the teams behind Supreme Cannabis' impressive infrastructure, award-winning brands and consumer-oriented products," said John Griese, COO of Supreme Cannabis. "My decision to join the Supreme Cannabis' team was simple. I wanted to work alongside the most passionate people at a company that was shaping the industry. I look forward to creating the most effective supply chain in the cannabis industry with the agility to adjust quickly to the dynamic nature of the cannabis industry."

Prior to joining Supreme Cannabis, Mr. Griese served as COO for Creso Pharma Limited, a publicly traded company on the Australian Securities Exchange that develops leading pharmaceutical-grade nutraceuticals and medicinal cannabis products for the global market. In his role, Mr. Griese' was responsible for creating the infrastructure necessary to support complex processes and manage highly-regulated operations, including a state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation facility. Prior to working at Creso Pharma, Mr. Griese was COO for Bloom Farms, a branded cannabis manufacturer and distributor located in Oakland, California. There, Mr. Griese scaled operations and implemented processes necessary to meet the requirements for a regulated adult use marketplace in California.

Before his work in the cannabis industry, Mr. Griese led Pepsico's Frito Lay Canada supply chain and headed supply chain for Nestle's U.S. based Frozen DSD division. Following Nestle, Mr. Griese was VP Supply Chain for large private Canadian company Sofina Foods. During his tenure with these world class CPG companies, Mr. Griese lead the implementation of business transformation in the form of systems implementation, lean-based continuous improvement and acquisition integration.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Blissco, a wellness cannabis brand and a multi-licensed processor and distributor based in British Columbia; Truverra Inc., a global medicinal cannabis brand and licensed cultivator; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; Medigrow Lesotho, an cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; Supreme Heights, an investment platform focused on CBD brands in the UK and Europe and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

