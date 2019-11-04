Supreme Cannabis Strengthens Sales Strategy with New Senior Vice President of Commercial

Joel Toguri joins as Senior Vice President of Commercial

joins as Senior Vice President of Commercial Supreme Cannabis strengthens senior team with the addition of experienced sales executive

Mr. Toguri brings over 20 years of regulated industry expertise to Supreme Cannabis

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) announced today that Joel Toguri has joined the company as Senior Vice President ("SVP") of Commercial. In this role, Mr. Toguri will establish and oversee the Company's provincial and retail sales strategy across all brands.

"Mr. Toguri's impressive career spans the cannabis, beverage alcohol and apparel industries. He brings over 20 years of regulated industry knowledge and pertinent cannabis distribution expertise to Supreme Cannabis. It is a privilege to welcome a proven and skilled leader to our continuously improving team," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "From the outset, Mr. Toguri will lead the launch of Blissco's high-quality CBD oils to the Canadian wellness market and continue to build the 7ACRES brand and distribution to cement it as the leading premium flower brand nationally. The Company's talented sales team will benefit from Joel's proven leadership abilities and strong industry network across Canada. As we grow our team, we believe our focused business and industry leading culture will continue to attract exceptional personnel like Mr. Toguri."

As Supreme Cannabis SVP of Commercial, Mr. Toguri will develop and drive forward leading sales strategies, business development and retail growth opportunities. Prior to joining Supreme Cannabis, Mr. Toguri led sales for a large Ontario-based licensed producer in Canada, managing medical and recreational sales to patients and consumers. Before entering the cannabis industry, Mr. Toguri served as Vice President of Sales and Operations at Southern Glazer's of Canada. Mr. Toguri was responsible for establishing the company's footprint across Canada and leading a national sales team of more than 90 people. In three years under his direction, the company became one of the leading wine and spirits agents and brokers in Canada. Prior to Southern Glazer's, Mr. Toguri held leadership roles at MolsonCoors and Beam Global Spirits & Wine.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Blissco, a wellness cannabis brand and a multi-licensed processor and distributor based in British Columbia; Truverra Inc., a global medicinal cannabis brand and licensed cultivator; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; Medigrow Lesotho, an cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; Supreme Heights, an investment platform focused on CBD brands in the UK and Europe and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to anticipated events or results including the Company's next phase of growth, the closing of the acquisition of Truverra and the role of Chief Advocacy Officer & Managing Director, Flower and Concentrates and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are current as of the date they are made and are based on applicable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated October 2, 2018 ("AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.

For further information: Madelin Daviau, Investor Relations, Email: ir@supreme.ca, Phone: 416-466-6265, supreme.ca

Related Links

https://www.supreme.ca/

