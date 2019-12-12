Supreme Cannabis Launches Sugarleaf by 7AC: An Exciting Addition to its Premium Cannabis Brand Portfolio

Sugarleaf products are created using the sugary-looking, trichome-dense, dry-cured sugar leaves from 7ACRES' coveted strains. Made with the high-end 7ACRES strains that consumers trust, Sugarleaf offers a consistently high-quality, smooth and flavourful taste, and aroma. Sugarleaf's first product will be rolled joints made with fan-favourite strains of 7ACRES. Additional product formats, focused on offering consumers elegant, ready-to-enjoy and convenient cannabis experiences, will be introduced to the market in the new year, including cannabis 2.0 products.

"We are very excited to introduce consumers to Sugarleaf by 7AC. Following on the success of our Blissco brand pre-rolls and our research into consumer preferences, we determined a premium, ready-to-smoke joint would be the perfect product to launch the Sugarleaf line," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "With the addition of Sugarleaf to the Supreme Cannabis brand portfolio, we are reaching a new consumer who might be experiencing high-end cannabis for the first time and desires a convenient product format."

Rolled Jack Haze is Sugarleaf's first introduction to the market followed by the remainder of the strain lineup (Jean Guy, Sensi Star and White Widow) in the new year. Sugarleaf's Rolled Jack Haze will be available in 1gram pre-rolled joints and is manufactured using wood cones with a folded in, square tip. Sugarleaf pre-rolls are packed to perfection, to burn smooth and even, finishing with clean, white ash.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Blissco, a wellness cannabis brand and a multi-licensed processor and distributor based in British Columbia; Truverra Inc., a global medicinal cannabis brand and licensed cultivator; Sugarleaf by 7AC, crafted for the convenient pleasure of the cannabis experience; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP group; MG Health Lesotho, an cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; Supreme Heights, an investment platform focused on CBD brands in the UK and Europe and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme Cannabis trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

